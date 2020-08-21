The Ministry of Health of The Gambia reported on Thursday 113 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total confirmed cases to 2,401 in the West African nation.

In its updated report, the ministry said the new confirmed cases were tested out of 309 samples.

There were also four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 81 with a crude case fatality ratio of 3.4 percent, one of the highest in Africa, according to the ministry.

Eleven new discharges were made, bringing the total recoveries to 435 since March when the pandemic first reported in the country.

So far, there are 291 people in quarantine, 1,885 active cases, and 201 probable cases. Enditem