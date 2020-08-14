The Gambia announced on Thursday a daily record of ten COVID-19 related deaths, along with 79 new confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health said in a report.

The death cases bring the total death toll from the disease in the West African country to 43, and the crude case-fatality ratio stands at 2.8 percent, the report said.

The ministry also revealed that 79 new cases were detected out of 184 tests performed, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,556 in the country.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of recoveries to date reached 267 after 20 patients were discharged after treatment, the report said.