Gambian Ministry of Health reported on Sunday a daily record of 183 novel coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,872 in the small continental African country.

In its update report No. 120, the ministry said that 183 new cases were confirmed positive out of 462 laboratory tests received from two qualified labs.

The Gambia also recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths, which brought the death toll to 63, a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.4 percent, higher than its only neighboring country Senegal’s 2.1 percent.

The cumulative number of recoveries to date reached 401 after 54 more patients were discharged from treatment centers.

The country currently has 332 people in quarantine and 1,408 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also revealed that one of the challenges that The Gambia is facing is the existence of pervasive community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Local health authorities identified three main waves of infection, including the pre-airport closure wave, the importation from Senegal wave and the intermittent airport re-opening and loosening of restrictions wave.

Between July 16 and Aug. 16, The Gambia saw an increase of 1,779 new cases, which posed a great public health threat to this tiny African country with a population of roughly 2.5 million.