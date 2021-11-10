The Gambia, Sierra Leone agree to mutually waive residence permit fees

The Gambia announced it has agreed with the government of the Republic of Sierra Leone to mutually waive residence permit fees for citizens residing in the other country.

The Memorandum of Understanding which captures this agreement was signed by the Gambia’s Interior Minister Yankuba Sonko and his Sierra Leone counterpart David Maurice Panda-Noah, the Gambia government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said in a statement on Friday.

He said the issue has been brought to the attention of the Gambian leader by Gambian citizens living in Sierra Leone during his visit to Freetown in April.

“Subsequently, both countries agreed to reciprocally waive residence permit fees for their respective citizens,” the statement said.

The Gambia and Sierra Leone have shared a longstanding relationship, sharing common ethnic groups, including Aku who are predominantly living in the Gambian capital, Banjul. Enditem