Gambian government announced Wednesday to impose a night curfew for 21 days starting from Aug. 6 to contain the community transmission of coronavirus across the West African country.

“Night curfew is hereby imposed throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Only persons on official COVID-19 duties, ambulances and public officials on essential assignments are exempted from the curfew,” Gambian government’s spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said in a press release.

According to him, anyone who violates the curfew commits an offence and is liable to a fine of 5,000 Gambian dalasis (about 100 U.S. dollars).

“All houses of worship shall remain closed. Mosques or churches shall be used solely for calls to prayers or religious announcements. All forms of gatherings at mosques and churches are prohibited,” he added.

Gambian Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday 799 people have been infected with the virus, including 16 deaths and 115 recoveries.