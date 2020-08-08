With a daily record of 155 new confirmed cases reported on Friday, The Gambia has registered a total of 1,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases since its outbreak in the West African country in March.

In its daily update, Gambian Ministry of Health said that a total of 360 new laboratory tests showed 155 positive results. Among the new cases, 40 are medical staff working in hospitals.

Apart from three new COVID-19 related deaths, the country also recorded 16 recoveries on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 146.

With a total of 19 deaths, The Gambia has a crude case-fatality rate of 1.7 percent.

According to the ministry, the upsurge is being experienced due to the loosening of restrictions, including airspace and land borders with Senegal.

The government has reintroduced the hefty restrictions, including shutting down the airspace and land borders again as well as imposing night curfew for 21 days in order to control the spread of the pandemic.