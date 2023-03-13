The Gaze of Mary: A Journey into Deeper Love for Jesus and the Catholic Church

The most profound and transformative thing I have ever encountered is Mary’s Gaze; it has eternally transformed my life for the better, and Mary has connected me to her son Jesus.

It is difficult for me to explain what the Gaze of Mary means; for me, the Gaze of Mary represents the meeting of the divine and human realms and the connection between salvation history and personal experience.

Every day and moment, Mary’s Gaze welcomes and encourages me to develop a personal relationship with Jesus and to explore and accept the wonder of God’s love. For me, the Gaze of Mary is the gateway representing and serving as the connection between the transcendent and the earthly; Mary connects a miserable person like myself to the divine, her son Jesus.

The Gaze of Mary is a living, moving, dynamic, here-and-now symbol, an experience that helps me connect with the history of redemption and make it a part of my everyday life. The Gaze of Mary has influenced every area of my life, and there is not a single aspect of my life that it has not touched, transformed for the better, and presented with God’s mercy.

Mary’s Gaze represents grace, which transforms and elevates my life and my relationship with God, the source of my strength and hope. As a marginalised disabled person who has endured forced migration and persecution, I have experienced significant challenges and traumas, and giving up hope has always been the most convenient option. Mary’s Gaze upon her son is a sign of her compassionate love and care for him, and it reminded me that she has the same Gaze on me and that her unshakable trust in God and trust in his plan, even in the face of adversity, are the sources of my hope and resilience, which she invited and encouraged and empowered me to do. My entire existence is an act of God’s grace, and I am a living, breathing example of her meditation.

Mary represents the promise and ultimate triumph of God’s love, and her Gaze is a source of courage and consolation for me while I am enduring hardship or attempting to achieve a goal. Mary’s Gaze taught and encouraged me to learn from her complete submission to God’s plan, and although I have no potential to attain her standard, she remains my inspiration, and I continue to strive to meet it.

I have learnt over the past decade that suffering is an integral part of the spiritual path and has the potential to cultivate humility, detachment, and love. I view the suffering I have endured over the past decade as a means of soul purification that has brought me closer to God.

I learned to embrace suffering as part of God’s plan and to submit to his will, even when my life was in danger, and this submission led to a deeper connection with God and a greater awareness of his love, and it is always the Gaze of Mary that kept me afloat and kept me going.

In my suffering, when I went hungry, had nothing to wear in the cold, had no house, and was afraid for my life, I was able to comprehend the suffering as a rare form of a sacrament that connected me to God. I did not always view suffering as a sacrament, but the Gaze of Mary gave me the clarity and understanding to stop viewing suffering as a way for God to punish me and instead see it as a way to deepen my union with him. This has kept me moving on the path to a deeper union with him and has kept me moving on the path to true joy.

The Gaze of Mary has left a profound impact on my soul. I have found an indescribable connection to Jesus through her Gaze, and it has allowed me to experience the wonder of God’s love in a profoundly personal way. Mary’s compassionate love and steadfast faith have been a beacon of hope and strength for me in the face of adversity and hardship. I have come to understand suffering as a sacred path to a closer union with God and have learned to surrender to His will. The power of Mary’s Gaze has been a constant source of comfort and resilience, lifting me up even in the darkest of moments.

This experience has left an indelible mark on my heart, reminding me of the limitless love and strength available through a relationship with Jesus and the Catholic Church. The Gaze of Mary will always hold a special place in my heart, guiding my faith journey and transforming me with each passing day. I am eternally grateful for the blessings that have come from embracing Mary’s Gaze, and I pray that it may touch others in the same profound way it has touched me.