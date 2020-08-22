The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said the policies and programmes of the next NDC administration will enable the citizenry to achieve the Ghanaian dream.

“The dream of the Ghanaian to live in a progressive nation of equal opportunities, the dream of economic prosperity, of quality and accessible education and training, of access to sustainable jobs, of quality leadership, of quality infrastructure, of quality social protection and welfare system, value-added and productive agriculture sector, and all-inclusive development will all be achieved under the NDC,” she explained.

Addressing members of the Sunyani Traditional Council, as part of her campaign tour of the region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC had the right policies and human resources to address the difficulties facing Ghanaians.

“The essence of governance is to help the people to achieve their aspirations. This is what will be realized under the next NDC government,” she stated.

She said because the NDC had done it before through the party’s attestable good performance in the past, “we shall do it again,” for the benefit of Ghanaians.

“You all know our performance record, and you can now see the problems that have engulfed the country. We have the solutions to save the country from destruction.”

She thanked the chiefs for the warm reception, and called for their support for the NDC to return to power to continue its good works.

Touching on President John Dramani Mahama’s “Big Push” initiative, which will see the next NDC government invest $10 billion in the economy to dualise roads, complete the remainder of 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, finish hospital projects that were abandoned, and construct bridges to open up the country, Prof. Opoku Agyemang said the region would benefit from the plan.

“The Big Push will also expand agricultural production in the region, and make cashew farming more productive and beneficial through quality value addition and agriculture infrastructure,” she stressed.

The running mate was accompanied by Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, and Ms. Emelia Arthur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister.

Other members of her entourage are; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the running mate and regional party executives.