The global cargo community is all set to converge at air cargo Africa 2023

This trade fair has emerged as one of the leading platforms for international cargo companies to network with local industry leaders and forge successful partnerships.

Leading exhibitor categories include airlines, airports, general sales agents, freight forwarders, IT systems for logistic and transport companies, among many others.

air cargo Africa will be organised by Messe Muenchen India on 21-23 February 2023 at the Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The continent of Africa offers limitless opportunities for trade and commerce due to rapid economic growth, rising middle class population, and expanding domestic demand. Against this backdrop, Messe Muenchen India brings the sixth edition of air cargo Africa, a leading trade fair for the global air cargo community. This platform provides the international air cargo industry with an opportunity to explore and strengthen business connections in the African continent through knowledge-rich conferences, discussion forums, and an exciting awards night.

In keeping with the latest challenges in the sector as well as existing opportunities, this edition of air cargo Africa will focus on increasing digitalisation of cargo operations, emerging technologies in logistics operations, track-and-trace solutions for a wide range of products, regulatory and policy-level discussions to improve cross border trade, and many other topics. This year the theme of air cargo Africa 2023 is ‘Move and deliver fast and fresh, better and bigger – Africa is ready’. The STAT Times Awards night on 22 February 2023 will felicitate industry leaders who have outperformed against all odds.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, “Africa has emerged as one of the important regions in the global arena from an economic and political standpoint. Countries in Africa are investing massively in infrastructure development to boost their trade ties with the world. The African cargo market is one of the fastest growing in the world, thus offering the global cargo community with unprecedented opportunities to do business in the continent. Therefore, air cargo Africa 2023 comes at an opportune time when the domestic market is seeking globally competitive tech-driven cargo solutions while international players are looking for new markets with fresh opportunities. Through our deep knowledge of the global cargo sector as well as our extensive networks with industry leaders, we have curated a memorable experience through focussed conferences, discussion forums, high-value partnerships, and an exciting awards ceremony. We are confident that all these efforts will enable meaningful handshakes and unlock business opportunities for the African market and all our global partners.”

Key conference topics at air cargo Africa 2023:

The highs and lows of air cargo in Africa during and after the pandemic

Automotive supply chains

Flower and perishables

Future of freight is digital – a reality check

Logistics for e-commerce in Africa – building fast, reliable, and sustainable solutions

Pharma and healthcare logistics

The future of air cargo in Africa

Sponsors of air cargo Africa 2023 are:

Gold Partnership – Emirates SkyCargo

Pharma Shippers Forum – Pharma.Aero

Automotive Shipper Forum – Frankfurt Airport

VIP Lounge – ATC Aviation

Registration Desk – Etihad Cargo

Visitor bags – Magma Aviation

Delegate bags – PXC Pacific Global

A few of the participating companies are:

Turkish Cargo, Aero Africa, SUID Cargo Airlines, Air Charter Service, Network Airlines Aviation, Air Menzies International, Champ, Swissport International AG, Group Concorde, Kenya Airways Cargo, Liege Airport, Group Air, South African Airways, Air Cross, Boeing, Chapman Freeborn, Brussels Airport Cargo, Prestwick Cargo Services, 5ive Aviation Group, Aero Link Consulting, Sharjah International Airport, WFS Global, and many others.

air cargo Africa 2023 will be held on 21-23 February 2023 at the Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa. For press and media enquiries, contact Rovina Gomes at +91 98921 73583 or rovina.gomes@mm-india.in

More about Messe Muenchen India:

Founded in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe München, Messe Muenchen India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading organizers of trade fairs in India with an extensive portfolio of B2B trade fairs covering various sectors: air cargo India, analytica Anacon India/India Lab Expo, bauma CONEXPO India, drink technology India, electronica India, IFAT India, Indian Ceramics Asia, Intersolar India/The smarter E India, LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA, MatDispens, Pack Mach Asia Expo, Pharma Pro Pack, productronica India, Smart Card Expo, VRTECH India, World Tea & Coffee Expo. Messe Muenchen India works closely with industry stakeholders to develop well-researched trade fairs encapsulating the latest trends and innovations dominating the industry. Headquartered in Mumbai with offices in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, Messe Muenchen India connects global competence by bringing professionals together for business, learning and networking.

Messe Muenchen India acquired air cargo India and air cargo Africa in 2018 to strengthen its global network. In China, India, Turkey, and at the global leading trade fair in Munich, air cargo plays a major role in the transport logistic network.

About Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, about 50,000 exhibitors and around 3 million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, Africa, Turkey, and Vietnam. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe München has a truly global presence.