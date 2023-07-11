The God of the Storm Has Been Released – The SEER Reveals

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has called on all to listen to the inner voice of God within them before embarking on any endeavor.

He said, from July 7th the Ocean gate has been opened and the God of the Storm released, which will operate till July 31st, 2023.

Speaking on the ‘Anopa Bofo’ program on Angel fm today, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that the God of the Storm is in charge of all the crashes in the world; all the plane crash, train crash, relationship crash, company crash among others.

“This God of the Storm is responsible for all the natural disasters and the breaking news that will emerge about disasters.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, also called “THE SEER” for the accuracy in his prophesies gave explanations into why God allowed the Titanic Ship to sink, and the Ocean Gate submarine to also sink.

According to The SEER, the Titanic sunk because the Captain of the ship failed to listen.

He indicated that, before the ship took off, the people made statements saying ‘even God himself cannot sink this ship.’

This saying, he said explains how people see themselves above God.

“Anytime you become too big and too busy to listen, you will sink”

“Anytime you refused to listen to the voice of God within you, you will sink,” he said.

According to him, in the school of life, anytime you refuse to glorify God, you invite disaster in your life.

He said: “In the school of life, when you name yourself the biggest of the big and the first of the firsts, God will make you the smallest and bring you to the bottom of life.”

He mentioned that the captain of the Titanic who was named the Millionaire Captain, refused to listen to anything from anyone because he was a millionaire.

The SEER also explained that on 14th April, 1912 the ship hit an iceberg and on 15th April 1912, Titanic sunk; saying that the Titanic sunk the same day of the Passover yet God allowed over 1500 people to die because they failed to listen.

He said 1 Kings 19:12 is the prophetic word God used to sink the Titanic; which is also the day Elijah’s public ministry came to an end.

He also spoke of the Masaba ship, Corona ship and Corona virus which are all disasters God sent to warn mankind but people refused to listen because most of them feel too big and too rich to accept the message.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah reiterated the importance of believers to listen to the voice of God no matter what form it takes so as to avoid sinking.