Reverend Dominic Ziba, the Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga, has called on Christians to trust in the good hand of God, which is capable of transforming their enemies into helpers.

He said: “Hand in scripture talks about authority, strength, honour and action and in times of difficulties the good hand of God does the impossible for those who believe in in His power.”

Speaking on the theme: “The Good Hand of God,” Reverend Ziba said when the hand of God is lifted, all impossible situations would be made possible.

“Any impossible challenge that you are experiencing in your life, because of the good hand, that impossible thing shall be made possible,” he said.

He prayed for Christians, families and businesses to achieve success in all endeavours and said God shall turn all challenges, difficulties and struggles into successes, opportunities, progress and opened doors.

The Head Pastor called on his congregants to attempt whatever they deemed impossible with faith and believe in the Lord and “all shall be made possible in the name of Jesus Christ.”

As part of activities to mark the Appreciation Day of the Church, the congregation prayed for God’s guidance, protection, wisdom, strength and prosperity for the Church, the nation and its leadership.