The Good Roll becomes the First Fair Trade Toilet Paper Brand

In an era dominated by multinationals, The Good Roll and the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) are making a bold statement. Imagine toilet paper that goes beyond hygiene and directly positively impacts the lives of local entrepreneurs and the environment.

In other words, rewriting the traditional value chain to one that prioritizes transparency, fairness, and clarity. This very system change is at the heart of the unique partnership between The Good Roll and the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO). “We are pleased to welcome The Good Roll as a Guaranteed Fair Trade Enterprise once they fully meet our Fair Trade Principles by mid-2024. A breath of fresh air much needed in today’s paper market!” said Leida Rijnhout, Chief Executive Global Office WFTO.

F.l.t.r. Tamara Cobussen (Guarantee System Manager WFTO), Sander de Klerk (Co-Founder The Good Roll), Melle Schellekens (Co-Founder The Good Roll), and Jeroen Zevenbergen (Operational Manager Ghana The Good Roll)

System Change

The ambition to be the leading Fair Trade toilet paper is just a fraction of The Good Roll’s larger goal. In collaboration with partners such as Fair Trade Africa, B-Corp, Solidaridad, and Farmerline, The Good Roll dreams of a world where entrepreneurship is synonymous with caring for the planet and its inhabitants.

Thanks to their own factory in Ghana, The Good Roll is the first toilet paper brand that collaborates with local farmers. This ensures that profits do not flow to large corporations but instead directly benefit the farmers.

The dedicated farmers grow bamboo for The Good Roll and receive a fair reward for it, and even better, they are no longer dependent on a single source of income because 80% of their land is still used for local food production. “We want to make an impact on the largest possible scale! In addition to directly working with local farmers, we also build toilets in Ghana from 50% of our net profits. We are proud that with such a simple product as toilet paper, we can contribute to a better world,” said Sander de Klerk, co-founder of The Good Roll.

Last 25% of the total amount reserved for the crowd

The Guaranteed Fair Trade Enterprise status, scheduled for mid-2024, is tied to the ability to fully operate and utilize the own factory in Ghana (Akosombo). This means The Good Roll will no longer need to source its bamboo from China, currently the only country in the world where bamboo is harvested for this purpose.

To make the own factory operational, 5.5 million euros are needed. Currently, 75% of this total amount has been raised. Of course, The Good Roll is doing this a bit differently, as always. That’s why the last 25% of this amount is reserved for its loyal crowd, who have been showing since the very beginning that things can be done better, more fun, and, above all, more fairly with The Good Roll.

The Good Roll’s products range from toilet paper to kitchen paper, tissues, and the Toilet Room Spray. You can order these products through The Good Roll’s online store. The toilet paper is also available on the shelves at stores including Getir, Gorillas, Jumbo, Pieter Pot, Picnic, and an increasing number of other retail partners.

Mission of The Good Roll

Safe and clean toilets for everyone! With 50% of the net profit, the company builds toilets in various countries in Africa.

Why The Good Roll

The Good Roll originated from a shared frustration. There are 2.3 billion people worldwide who do not have access to safe and clean toilets, one-third (!) of the world’s population. In addition, 270,000 trees are cut down daily for the production of toilet paper.

These alarming statistics inspired Melle and Sander to develop The Good Roll; an initiative that addresses both issues. A unique Dutch win-win concept: a 100% tree-friendly toilet roll made from recycled paper, with which the company aims to provide as many people as possible with access to safe and clean toilets.

The Good Roll

The Good Roll sells bamboo and recycled toilet paper. The bamboo toilet paper is made from bamboo pulp sourced from China. It is then converted into bamboo toilet rolls in The Good Roll’s European B-Corp partner factory. The recycled toilet paper is made from 100% recycled European paper, making it tree-friendly. These rolls are soft and strong, and they are also EU Ecolabel certified and free of chlorine, dyes, and fragrances. But above all, The Good Roll is a brand that builds toilets. That’s why 50% of the net profit goes toward constructing toilets in various African countries. The Good Roll now also has an office in Ghana, and earlier this year, it received not only ISO-9001 and -14001 certifications but also the B Corp certification!

Bamboo Paper

The bamboo toilet paper from The Good Roll is made from bamboo pulp sourced from China because it is currently the only country where bamboo is harvested for this purpose. It is then converted into bamboo toilet rolls in The Good Roll’s European B-Corp partner factory. Because The Good Roll prioritizes supply chain transparency, they are working with Ghanaian farmers to establish their own pulp factory in Ghana (Akosombo). This way, The Good Roll can ensure that everyone in the supply chain receives a fair price, and the conditions are good.

Social Enterprise and Workplace

In addition to offering a sustainable product, The Good Roll also aims to make a direct social impact. Therefore, the company collaborates with a social enterprise for the wrapping and packaging of some of its products. This way, The Good Roll provides employment and guidance to more than 75 people!

Wiping with The Good Roll has serious impact

By using The Good Roll, 859 trees have been saved, and 213 toilets have been built!

World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO)

The World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) is a global network and verifier of companies that fully practice the 10 Fair Trade principles. With their Guarantee System, they ensure that companies maintain the highest sustainability standards, considering both environmental and social aspects. The goal is to gain a comprehensive understanding of how a company operates, taking into account various factors such as production processes, supply chains, and relationships with all stakeholders.

Through the rigorous WFTO evaluation process, companies are guided and encouraged to adopt sustainable practices that align with their required and highest standards in both environmental management and social impact.