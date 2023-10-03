The governor of the Bank of Ghana must be prosecuted-Ablakwa

The MP for the North Tongu constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says they are taking steps to prosecute Ernest Addison the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

This statement was said during a media session at the #OccupyBoGDemo. He said, that this government has brought about a lot of mismanagement and corruption in the country and that they don’t have to fold their arms and watch things go bad but will take the necessary steps to make sure they are brought before court and if found guilty he would be prosecuted.

‘’ the governor and his deputy must go for their gross level of mismanagement, corruption and Ineptitude we will make sure they are prosecuted’’ said Ablakwa.

He said there are governors in other countries that are being prosecuted and this is not going to be the first time a governor gets prosecuted or the governor and his deputy goes to jail so they must pay the price.

He further stated that it would serve as a deterrent to future governors, ministers and public servants that when they are given the opportunity, it is not an opportunity to destroy but to lead, build develop and inspire.