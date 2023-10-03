The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan dismissed

President of South Sudan Salva Kiir sacked Governor of the Central Bank Johnny Ohisa Damian on Monday evening and replaced him with James Alic Garang.

In a decree televised on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, Kiir also dismissed two deputies of the apex bank, namely Addis Ababa Othow and John Machiek Acuoth, and replaced them with Samuel Yanga Mikaya and John Machiek Acuoth.

Prior to his appointment to the central bank, Garang was the senior advisor to the executive director at the International Monetary Fund.

In another decree, Kiir sacked Commissioner-general of the National Revenue Authority Athian Diing Athian and replaced him with his deputy Africano Monday Gedima.