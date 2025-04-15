The Greens Ghana secures EDGE certification, advancing sustainable real estate in West Africa

A landmark moment in Ghanaian real estate: energy-efficient, eco-conscious housing designed to deliver long-term value

The Greens Ghana has officially been awarded the prestigious EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

This recognition positions The Greens as one of the first fully EDGE-certified residential communities in Ghana and a frontrunner in environmentally conscious real estate development across West Africa.

EDGE is a globally recognized green building standard that quantifies resource efficiency in energy, water, and materials. The certification validates The Greens Ghana’s commitment to sustainable design, construction, and long-term value creation.

“This certification is a major milestone not just for The Greens, but for Ghana’s real estate sector,” said Kiran Daswani, CEO of The Greens Ghana. “We’re proud to offer future-ready homes that prove sustainability and affordability can coexist—and that responsible building is good business.”

The Greens Ghana incorporates the following efficiencies:

• 20% energy savings through passive solar architecture and energy-efficient appliances

• 30–40% water savings using low-flow plumbing fixtures and drought-tolerant landscaping

• Reduced carbon footprint by prioritizing locally sourced, low-impact construction materials

As ESG investing and climate-conscious development become priorities for global and diaspora investors alike, The Greens is meeting the demand for quality housing that is both future-proof and finance-friendly.

This certification also aligns with Ghana’s broader climate resilience goals and the global push toward net-zero development practices. The project’s next phase, already underway, will continue to follow EDGE standards as The Greens scales its model to meet rising housing demand.

By championing sustainable innovation in residential real estate, The Greens is creating long-term value for homeowners, institutional investors, and the environment.

For investment inquiries, partnerships, or to book a site visit, please visit thegreensgh.com or email info@thegreensgh.com.

