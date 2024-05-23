The Guardian, AFP, Al Jazeera, and Reuters top index for most balanced media coverage of Africa, American outlets lag at the bottom — new report

Africa No Filter and The Africa Center New York today launched the Global Media Index for Africa (GMI) that tracks how 20 of the world’s most influential news providers cover Africa. The report, produced by the University of Cape Town, shows that global coverage of Africa prioritizes the voices of powerful men, and often focuses on politics, poverty, corruption, and related negative subjects.

The Global Media Index for Africa assesses and ranks *online news stories of CNN, Deutsche Welle, Russia Today, Bloomberg, Xinhua, Le Monde, The Guardian, Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Al Jazeera, The Economist, New York Times, VOA News, AFP, Reuters, BBC, CGTN, Financial Times, RFI, and The Washington Post.

More than 1,000 news articles were collected over a six- month period, and evaluated across four key indicators, making the Global Media Index for Africa the largest manual study of media analysis ever conducted for an African media index.

The indicators used to assess content include diversity of topics covered, sources interviewed and quoted, the number of African countries covered, and the depth of coverage including balance, context, and stereotype avoidance. The Guardian is in first place on the index for its overall coverage of the continent, with a score of 63%, while the Washington Post ranked lowest at position 20 with a score of 47%.

The general performance across the online news content from all 20 media outlets falls within the category of ‘medium’, suggesting that coverage of Africa in terms of new, more progressive narratives leaves room for improvement. On the positive side most media organisations scored high on the ‘depth of coverage’ indicator which assessed balance, context, stereotypes, and framing; proving that the most well-funded media organisations in the world, who make up this index, are aware of the tenets of a good news story.

Professor Wallace Chuma, lead researcher for the Global Media Index for Africa, said: “Our research provides not just a snapshot of current media practices, but a call to action for global media to critically examine their storytelling about Africa and understand its impact. The index serves as a baseline from which we can push for more nuanced and equitable media narratives. This study marks an important step towards challenging the status quo and enriching global understanding of Africa.”

Dr. Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of The Africa Center, said: “Media narratives shape the perspectives that determine how global decision makers engage with Africa. Media coverage of Africa has become more balanced, over the years, largely due to the advent of social media that offers first-person counter-narratives to biases in journalism based on antiquated beliefs. The GMI shows that there is room for more voices, more experiences, and more coverage that reflect the shifts happening across the continent, which will encourage greater opportunities for African people, and ultimately, for the world.”

Moky Makura, executive director at Africa No Filter, said: “The Global Media index is a bold move, but we can’t ignore the outsize influence these global media outlets have on how the world sees Africa and how Africa sees itself. It’s in our interests as concerned Africans to track and monitor what and how they write about us. But it’s important that we see the Index as a carrot, rather than a stick – we are highlighting what is working and showing what is possible when it comes to reporting on Africa. “

The Global Media Index for Africa also found that: