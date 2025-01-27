The hidden crisis – How Ghanaian businesses can save their IT Teams from burnout and cyber threats!

By Allen OLAYIWOLA

As cyber threats continue to grow and evolve, IT teams in Ghana are under increasing pressure to keep businesses safe from attacks. The global rise in cybersecurity threats, fuelled by factors such as political instability, economic downturns, and ongoing conflicts like the war in Ukraine, has created a more dangerous digital landscape. These heightened risks have added stress to already overstretched IT professionals who are battling a shortage of skilled talent in cybersecurity.

With many businesses facing gaps in basic technical IT security skills, the few skilled individuals are being stretched thin, often leading to burnout. The “Great Resignation” trend has also seen many tech professionals considering better job opportunities, further threatening the stability of cybersecurity teams. In this challenging environment, businesses must find ways to reduce burnout, boost morale, and retain their essential IT talent who are key to defending against ever-changing cyber threats.

Open communication: let tech voices be heard

To effectively support IT teams, Ghanaian businesses need to listen to the experts—those on the front lines of cybersecurity. Before setting strategies or implementing new security measures, it’s crucial for business leaders to involve their IT professionals in the decision-making process. Regular check-ins and open lines of communication allow leaders to understand the challenges their teams face, identify areas that need more resources, and make data-driven adjustments.

Feedback should be actively sought and met with prompt action. Employees who feel heard are more likely to feel valued and satisfied, which increases their loyalty to the company. This simple approach not only boosts morale but also ensures that cybersecurity strategies are aligned with the real needs of those implementing them.

Recognize and value skilled cybersecurity professionals

Through open communication, business leaders will quickly realize that skilled cybersecurity professionals know their worth. The growing skills gap means these experts are highly sought after, and they are often open to new opportunities that offer better pay or benefits. To retain top talent, businesses must be prepared to invest in their people by offering competitive salaries and recognizing their value.

Beyond financial incentives, additional benefits such as flexible working conditions, professional development opportunities, and investment in the right tools can empower security teams. Demonstrating a commitment to ongoing learning and providing the resources needed for efficient operations show that the organization values its IT talent, helping to retain these crucial team members.

Invest in training and balance workloads

Cybersecurity should not be the sole responsibility of specialized teams. Everyone in the organization should have basic security awareness, and it’s important that all employees are trained to be the first line of defense against cyber threats. Training wider staff on simple practices, such as recognizing phishing scams and using multi-factor authentication, helps reduce the burden on specialized IT teams.

By investing in regular, company-wide cybersecurity training, businesses can minimize human errors—the leading cause of security breaches—and free up their specialists to focus on more complex issues. This approach not only enhances overall security but also reduces the risk of burnout among IT professionals by distributing the workload more evenly.

Building a cyber-conscious organization in Ghana

Cybersecurity skills are becoming increasingly valuable as threats continue to rise and evolve. To tackle these challenges, businesses in Ghana must create a supportive environment for their IT teams, built on continuous feedback and open communication. By investing in training, recognizing the value of skilled professionals, and ensuring workloads are manageable, companies can reduce burnout, retain their talent, and build a resilient defense against cyber threats.

Creating a cyber-conscious organization requires more than just technology; it demands a culture that values security at every level. By prioritizing the needs of IT teams and listening to their expertise, Ghanaian businesses can stay ahead of the cybersecurity curve, protect their operations, and empower their specialists to excel in their roles.

>>>the writer is a seasoned cloud architect and systems administrator with expertise in leading technical teams to create innovative platforms. As CTO of eSolutions Consulting, he has spearheaded major projects like the Office 365 rollout for Ghana’s government and infrastructure deployment for the Ghana Revenue Authority. Recognized for his strategic use of emerging technologies, Allen has led his team to multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards, solidifying his role as a key leader in tech-driven business transformation. He can be reached via allen@esolutionsghana.com and or 0540123034