The Highest-Earning Deceased Celebrities of 2024: How Legacies Continue to Prosper

Even in death, the legacies of some of the world’s most influential celebrities continue to thrive, with their estates raking in substantial sums through catalog sales, licensing agreements, and ongoing ventures.

In 2024, the names of these iconic figures still reign supreme in music, literature, and entertainment, underlining the lasting power of their cultural impact.

Michael Jackson remains the undisputed leader, with his estate earning an astonishing $600 million in 2024. This remarkable income is largely attributed to a major catalog rights sale to Sony, alongside the global success of MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical. Jackson’s place at the top of this list is a testament to the enduring relevance of his music, which continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world, decades after his death. His influence on pop culture and music history remains unparalleled, ensuring his ongoing financial success.

Hot on Jackson’s heels is the legendary Freddie Mercury, the beloved frontman of Queen, who generated $250 million last year. This revenue surge comes primarily from Queen’s record-breaking $1 billion catalog sale in June, marking one of the most significant music industry deals in recent history. Mercury’s unique vocal talent and the band’s expansive catalog have not only earned them a place in history but continue to attract new generations of fans through ongoing projects and performances, proving that his impact is as strong as ever.

Dr. Seuss, whose whimsical characters and stories have shaped generations of young readers, earned $75 million in 2024. Despite passing away more than three decades ago, his literary creations—such as The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas—remain timeless staples in children’s literature. Thanks to licensing agreements spanning movies, merchandise, and even theme parks, Seuss’s stories continue to enchant new generations, underscoring the enduring appeal of his work.

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also remains a potent force in entertainment, generating $50 million in 2024. Graceland, his iconic Memphis estate, continues to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, while his music remains a staple of popular culture, with ongoing streaming and licensing deals further cementing his place in the pantheon of music legends. Presley’s estate is a testament to the timeless nature of his legacy, which shows no signs of waning.

Finally, Ric Ocasek, the frontman of the band The Cars, earned $45 million in 2024. Ocasek’s estate benefitted from a successful publishing rights deal with Primary Wave, expanding the band’s reach to newer audiences and ensuring that their classic rock hits continue to reverberate through the decades. Ocasek’s contribution to rock music remains highly valued, as his songs continue to be discovered by fans both old and new.

The continuing success of these posthumous estates highlights the incredible potential of well-managed legacies. From catalog sales to strategic licensing deals, these figures prove that even after their passing, their influence remains alive, continually shaping the entertainment landscape and generating significant financial returns. Their stories offer a powerful reminder of the enduring impact celebrities can have on culture, long after they have left the stage.