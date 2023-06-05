The Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana Host Gala Soirée

The Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana (HCCGH) hosted a gala soirée to close the 1st FICAC Pan-African Conference for Honorary Consuls on the African Continent.

The soirée was a stunning display of glitz, glamour, and plenitude of diplomatic flair.

The guest speaker for the night was the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco and Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors in Ghana, Her Excellency Dr. Imane Quaadill, who captivated the audience with her inspiring words and deep insights into the importance of diplomatic engagement.

With her expertise and diplomatic finesse, Ambassador Quaadill’s speech resonated with the Honorary Consuls, emphasizing the significance of their roles in strengthening international relations and promoting cross-cultural understanding.The gala soirée which showcased the vibrant cultures of Africa in all their glory was an unforgettable night of laughter, and forging new friendships.

The Honorary Consuls, along with government officials, diplomats, and distinguished guests, were treated to an evening filled with entertainment, delicious cuisine, and a chance to let loose. Over all, the gala soirée provided an opportunity to the Honorary Consuls from across the globe to mingle, dance, and make memories to last a lifetime.The delegates to the conference have since returned to their countries.