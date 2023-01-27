The identities of Rev Victor Kusi Boateng and Election 2024

The NPP are talking of “Breaking the 8” and as much as they look ridiculous saying so, I personally think they are serious about it. The NDC are also saying election 2024 is going to be do or die, but what are we doing to ensure that we win the elections hands-down? This article is to explore the little things the NDC might ignore but can be dangerous going into Elections 2024.

Today we know Rev Victor Kusi Boateng is the same person as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Do we know what name he used to vote in the 2020 elections? Isn’t it possible that he could have voted with Kwabena Adu Gyamfi at Ayawaso Central and voted at Ayawaso West with Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng?

We now know that his Ghana card has the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, but when he responded to the allegations against him, he signed the letter as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng. Is the NIA and the NPP waiting to issue another Ghana card for him with the name Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng before December 2024? This question looks silly but this is something the NDC should watch out for.

The big question is how many people in the secured constituencies of the NPP has such double identities and can run around voting for the NPP? Do we know if this is the reason why even though they are governing the country like blind people, they are bold to say “breaking the 8?”

The way the NPP quickly came up with a Supreme Court ruling to defend Kwabena Adu Gyamfi should raise eyebrows for the NDC. Their argument was that it is legal to have multiple Ghanaian names and so Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was legal. This should tell the NDC that the NPP has prepared many Ghanaian names and ready to issue them Ghana cards before December 2024. I know what the NPP are capable of doing and that is why I am bringing it up now, so the NDC will be vigilant now and then.

Doesn’t the double identity of Rev. Kusi Boateng make it nonsense the digitalization by Dr. Bawumiah? So, after all the noise and money spent on this digitization thing, some people can have two names in Ghana?

Take the name Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo. Clearly, these are two legal names put together. A law certificate has one of the names on it and the other doesn’t have a law certificate. The name that doesn’t have a law certificate is the President of Ghana.

The NPP are always changing their rigging tactics. They stopped Ghanaians in Togo from voting in 2016. They used internal intimidation in 2020. They will use something else in 2024, and I smell double identities. I am just a messenger who sees from afar and writes.

Mahama reba.