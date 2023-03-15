The IEYC, IPC, and IMYC now part of the ICA

The established International Curriculum, consisting of the International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC) launched in 2015, the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) launched in 2000 and the International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC) launched in 2012, are now part of the newly formed International Curriculum Association (ICA).

Created by Fieldwork Education, the ICA provides international curricula to over 1,000 schools in 90 countries. By being part of the ICA, the IEYC, IPC, and IMYC are now supported by Recognition and Accreditation services and accompanying Professional Development courses for teachers and leaders across levels 1, 2, and 3, complemented by the annual International Curriculum Conference.

Through Recognition and Accreditation services, ICA experts and mentors work alongside schools to collaboratively focus on improving learning. With an expanding cohort of schools recognised and accredited by the ICA, a new, improved learning-focused professional community is forming delivering the IEYC, IPC, and IMYC in schools around the world.

The ICA’s comprehensive range of Professional Development, for over 15,000 teachers and leaders delivering the International Curriculum, as well as others within international education, has already launched with face-to-face events in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Gregory Biggs, Director, International Curriculum Association, said: “The ICA builds on a strong legacy of improving learning over more than 30 years. Adding Accreditation and Professional Development to our offering is a natural evolution of the organisation.

“While our name has changed, our focus remains on delivering leading innovation in international education with our relevant, practical and research-driven approaches to designing international curriculums.”