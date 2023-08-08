The Ignored plan to Feed Africa , before Ukraine Started

In 2016 I published an article titled ‘Free Water Movement- Drought Resistant and Year round Farming for Africa’, which is still available on the Internet.

Considering our leaders failed to act on it and there are new leaders in Africa, I deem it fit to re-pitch the ideas. It is no secret that Many African countries are shamefully going through food problems, and the war in Ukraine is making it worse. Every sane person who read that article knows that if it was implemented , Africa would have been in food surplus in every aspect. The Good news is if we press the emergency button and act enough, we can still have food surplus within months through out Africa, or at least most of black Africa. The 2016 title is nearly perfect: ‘Free water’ in reality means ‘minimal payment for unlimited water’; ‘Drought Resistant and year round farming’ are self explanatory.

In a nutshell, we need to drill enough boreholes to resist the mini-droughts we experienced in places like the Gambia and gratefully work year round to produce lot more than what Russia and Ukraine can produce.

Among the spin-offs of drilling enough boreholes is they can be used as fire hydrants, meaning even our forests should strategically have them. The word enough needs to be in the African mindset, from learning, including thinking; through working, including efficiently; and having fun without recklessly gambling our children or others.

A good percentage of my ideas tend to say ‘for Africa’ , to motivate other African countries take up the plan, but I will be equally happy if South Americans learn or copy from us. That article was published when President Yahya Jammeh was in power, then Private citizen Adama Barrow may not have been reading the newspapers, but how many folks at the department of Agriculture read the article, said what to Jammeh? Every ministry or department should have proper documentation of ideas they deem brilliant to re-present to future heads of department , new ministers, and new presidents for implementation. Even poor ideas should be marked, documented, and rejected on what grounds.

My blood sister happens to be the director or senior official of the Gambia’s department of Agriculture and she seemingly never read that article until yesterday, when I sent it to her and few other people.

She was probably a junior staff when I wrote that article, but junior staff should be reading beyond newspapers; she went to did her Masters degree, but it was on the internet, available worldwide, and co-workers should be sending such links for further discussions; after graduation, now she is a leader in a small country through formal education, and his brother is a thinker, capable of uplifting beyond Africa.

Even small Gambia spends hundreds of millions on Agriculture in often the wrong priorities , or how come we are not food sufficient and going through outrageous inflation, including food ? For under hundred million dollars, we can drill enough boreholes and do all the necessary piping to resist our mini-droughts and start year round farming.

Those who may accuse me of under-estimating the work can put me to a test, because I can do a micro-example of a small district with one million dollars. Then we can do nationwide in different ways and inspire other countries. Ghana, Nigeria, or any country can do it with or without me, but gratitude is good because some secrets are not shared for multiple reasons, including the inability of average reader to understand and may dismiss us in ignorance.

As said, there is a huge difference between mini-drought, drought, and severe drought. From my teenage years to-date, the Gambia only experienced mini- droughts of weeks which often led to crop failures, then international begging and our youths to further lose faith in Agriculture, rush to the cities or the dangerous waters towards Europe.

The remedy to weeks of ‘no rain’ is not tractors+, but grateful spending on boreholes and other minor equipment. A mini-drought last weeks, A drought have to last months, and severe drought last between months and years. My point is our gratitude should be demonstrated on investing enough on water supply.

So if small Gambia of about 11,000 square kilometres, drill about 11,000 strategic boreholes to double as fire hydrants, then we will have a better grasp of rising wild fires due to climate change and/or human negligence. Fire trucks should never be running back and forth to depots for water in house fires and beyond.

We should include culture of cameras even in the forest, because arson and negligence exist. In the 2016 article, I pointed out how small villages are often green every summer, full of gardens due to free water.

So if we charge every citizen a fixed amount as water tax and offer ‘free unlimited water’, we will see lot of Gardens beyond Lamin Village. The water belongs to God and the knowledge and my ideas was revealed by God for human utilisation, so do not allow cruel or indifferent folks to recommend policies against your own people. If government keep finding excuses, then can caring rich folks or diaspora folks sacrifice for at least the micro-example?

There are many other things in that article, so you should try to read it, especially if you are a top government official. Due to the nature of the emergency, some countries may consider buying the lighter machines from Asia than the old bulkier ones from Europe. At the time of that writing, the Gambia had mainly bulky ones and our country does not need to order more.

We have between 25 to 100 borehole drilling companies in my estimation, but they have too much down time and thus the rates are not that cheap and they are largely struggling.. Considering my plan may put them out of business, we can allow them to see the micro example, then contract the willing ones per district under camera and other measures to ascertain proper work.

Then they can sell their equipment to other countries or go work there. We cannot compare the value of about 100 companies in sporadic work versus millions of Gambians having access to year round work, higher quality food at affordable rates, etc. A good land reform policy is barely touched on in the 2016 article, but I have another article on ‘land reform’ plus my name for those willing to search. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

We have forests worth billions or trillions and refuse to spend hundred of millions to protect it? Our white or xyz masters say government should spend on tractors and endless repairs, on roads, and 50 million dollar conference center to compete hotels? We have children who are malnourished, teenagers and other jobless youths to feed?

Our western or xyz masters say land reforms or regulations will hurt thousands of questionable workers and we cannot point to them the millions it will help or the new jobs to create? We have ten times the annual rain in natural water reserve, underneath, but we allow weeks of no rain to destroy a whole season? We ‘invest’ in endless wives and other questionable things, and tell our children they ‘cannot repay us’ ? We have countless expensive roads and xyz we pay hundreds of millions for western machines, but is enough water not a higher priority?

A senior government official and politician admit to me farmers working 3 to 4 months a year is unreasonable. I do not want to reveal the name because it was a private conversation and politicians are scared of speaking even beneficial truth in public. Although he got that one right, he ordered or supported the ordering of tractors instead of investing on water supply?

If hand production is giving us over 25% of our food in 3 months work, then how much can year round give us? Remember the percentage of farmers can double or triple with the right land reform policies, so production will reach where? Thereafter, I can support tractors and others, but badafos green fence+ is by far much smarter and will yield better quality.

We have outdated bulky borehole machines, can we dump them in Africa, ‘our back yard or shit hole countries’ before they make smarter ones or buy from China? We have outdated tractors, can we over price them, sell them to Africans and invest in the future of vertical gardening like badafos green fences or towers? We have policies that created poverty in the west, can we impose it on Africa while we try to fix ours? If they lose billions through lack of work or fires, they will be happy if we give them millions per country, or lot less billions they lost?

We do not have hundred million for water supply in tiny Gambia, but we are spending that much or more to other countries through inflation? We cannot have one Business man to sponsor a micro example in the Gambia, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, etc but the business men will buy foreign grain to distribute and be praised? We cannot have 1000 Diaspora to sacrifice $1000 each to amount to million dollar or micro example as loan or xyz, but they can send much more for family to buy Asian or western grains?

Even the so called poor farmers have over 2000 cows per district, to sell and sponsor self for year round farming. Teach them or loan them, and tax reasonably after. It is easier to tax people whom you are certain are not hungry or can pay tax through produce. Is Africa cursed? They claim a fraction of Africans built America, but black mental contribution in America worth more; they claim a fraction of blacks built the Arab world, but when can a higher fraction of blacks build Africa?

Every race have good and bad, but black leaders tend to be very stupid and often indifferent? They hardly think or accept thinkers, they want to be begged to do right or stop wrong? Beside my sister with masters degree in Agriculture and other Gambian with multiple masters in Agriculture and tourism was highly impressed of my 2016 article. Ghana hired him for consultancy or ideas, but how many Gambian+ who never knew me will admit my ideas are feasible?

Although I do not oppose cross border working, every country should have at least 25% of its consultants or think-tank as their citizens. That guy was building America and now Ghana, but when will he build Gambia beyond remittance? I had Ghanaian teachers and I know many Gambians work in different countries. If the experienced people who misled Jawara and Jammeh+ must be honored on ‘education and experience’, then when will we know thinking is a different discipline and much more vital? May the kind Lord open our minds and realize the good things we want.

A great drilling machine can drill three bore holes a day, but slow workers may drill one per day. So you must do the maths and try to drill all the needed boreholes per district or county. Even bigger countries like Ghana or Nigeria should try to do it within three months, nationwide. I seriously consider this a higher emergency than military intervention in Niger? How did they have millions within a week to pay soldiers to destroy millions and kill people, but how many decades did France and leaders in Niger refuse to help with even enough water towards enough food?