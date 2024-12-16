The Impact Of Ghanaian Cuisine On Board Goldstar Air

Prominent international airline Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana, and the belly of America will promote Ghanaian cuisine and traditional drinks on board its aircraft to impact Ghana’s agriculture sector and customize the catering service to align with the airline’s brand identity.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour catering service will source hundreds of daily snacks and meals from Ghana for almost every flight. This is part of the airline’s over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

Some foreign airlines operating in Ghana bring pre-prepared return meals, contributing to unemployment among Ghanaian chefs.

Ghanaian food and beverage companies stand to gain as Goldstar Air introduces local delicacies on board and showcases them globally. Beverage options are chosen to complement the meals and cater to passenger preferences.

Goldstar Air will provide special meals for passengers with dietary restrictions or specific preferences, such as vegetarian, vegan, kosher, halal, gluten-free, or diabetic meals. These meals will be prepared separately to accommodate individual needs.

In 2023, the value of the agriculture sector to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to approximately 177.6 billion Ghanaian cedis (GHS)(around 11.7 billion U.S. dollars), but current data from the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) have revealed that Ghana imports 70 percent of its onion costing some 2 million US dollars every week. A chuck of the imports, PFAG noted, are sourced from Niger, Mali, and other countries in the Sahel region.

Goldstar Air cuisine on board its flights will give Ghanaian farmers a ready market to process their farm produce into aviation meals to tap into the global aviation income streams to boost Ghana’s agriculture GDP, which is low as a country to 30 billion U.S. dollars.

The airline patrons will soon have a taste of various scrumptious meals that align with the brand and the use of Goldstar Air’s traditional design calabash for local drinks. One may underestimate the benefit of the catering business, but airline catering is a huge industry, worth 6 billion U.S. dollars in the United States alone.

The size of the global food service market reached 2.52 trillion U.S. dollars in 2021. This figure was forecast to grow to 4.43 trillion U.S. dollars in 2028, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9 percent from 2021 to 2028.

Goldstar Air’s decision to serve Ghanaian cuisine on board will have a positive ripple effect on the local economy. The airline will source ingredients and products from local farmers, food producers, and suppliers, creating a demand for Ghanaian agricultural produce locally and for export. The airline will help reform agriculture and supply farmers with tools to work and this support will help local businesses thrive, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to economic growth.

Ghana, known for its rich and diverse agricultural landscape, produces a wide array of farm produce across the various sixteen regions. The country’s fertile soils and favorable climate support the cultivation of numerous crops that are essential to both local consumption and export markets.

Northern Ghana contributes up to 80% of the Ghana food basket and to the local and international markets, comprising major crops like yam, groundnuts, millet, cassava, maize, sorghum, rice, beans, and others, while livestock species produced cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and pigs, as the airline is looking forward to contributing to rising it to over 90%.

Food is a crucial part of the travel experience, and Goldstar Air’s introduction of Ghanaian cuisine aims to make flights more enjoyable and memorable. Passengers can savor the flavors of Ghana while flying, creating a unique and immersive travel experience.

Goldstar Air has collaborated with local chefs and culinary experts to develop and refine the in-flight menu. This partnership not only ensures the authenticity of the dishes but also promotes Ghanaian culinary talent on an international platform.

The airline’s commitment to quality and authenticity ensures that the dishes are prepared using traditional recipes and fresh ingredients, offering an authentic culinary experience at 30,000 feet. Goldstar Air In-flight catering is dedicated to enhancing passenger experience, satisfaction, and comfort during air travel.

By offering customized dining options, premium culinary experiences, and attentive service, Goldstar Air will create memorable journeys that resonate with travelers and reinforce our brand image and reputation and work to deliver an unparalleled experience, focused on powering the future catering.

Goldstar Air has a team of culinary professionals who will be in control of selecting what food and beverages they would like to offer on their flights. While the menus tend to be rather small, they will have a few menu options that they cycle through depending on what location the flight leaves and what time of year it is.

The airline’s 24-hour catering service will collaborate with local farmers and produce Plantain chips, Koose, Roasted plantain, Tapioca, Ekuegbemi, Tiger nut pudding, Oblayoo, Massa, Kuli-kuli, Akpiti, Adonlee, Kelewele, Acheke, Waakye, Fufu, Kenkey, Banku, Red red, Abolo, Yakayaka, Aboboi and Tatale.

Goldstar Air awaits to serve passengers some powerful Indigenous African traditional drinks such as Chapman Asaana, Sobolo, Pito, Burkina, Lamugin, and Palm wine a sweet alcoholic drink produced from the fermentation of slap from palm tree with local calabash on board our flights, including Ghana’s chocolate drink and bar.

The culinary team will always rely on feedback from flight attendants and monitor food trends to ensure our menus are popular with customers and conform to their dietary needs. By globalizing these products, Ghana will enhance its economic stability, create jobs, and promote its rich cultural heritage on the world stage.

Goldstar Air is expecting a Safety Certificate (Air Operator’s Certificate) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) when their new Certification Team has been put together to take the airline through the remaining Phases.

The airline will start operations immediately after the aircraft inspection and issuance of the Safety Certificate from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority for scheduled and non-scheduled flights to West Africa and Intercontinental.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air Eric Bannerman, the airline flight attendants will be playing a key role in passenger satisfaction, as they will be ensuring perfect service that supports our brand identity. Incorporating Ghanaian cuisine into the in-flight menu allows Goldstar Air to celebrate and share the rich culinary heritage of Ghana with a global audience.

The introduction of Ghanaian cuisine on board Goldstar Air will also serve as a gateway to culinary tourism. Passengers who enjoy the in-flight meals will be inspired to visit Ghana to explore its culinary landscape further. This interest in Ghanaian food will lead to increased tourist arrivals, boosting the tourism sector and contributing to the overall economy.

Ghana Jollof Rice is a vibrant, tomato-based dish cooked with rice and spices, and sometimes mixed with vegetables, meat, or fish. Its aromatic spices and rich flavors make it a crowd favorite.

Waakye, on the other hand, is a traditional Ghanaian dish made from rice and beans, cooked together with millet leaves to give it a distinctive flavor and color. It’s often accompanied by fried plantains, boiled eggs, gari, macaroni, and a variety of meats or fish.

Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian dish of fried plantains seasoned with ginger, garlic, and pepper. It is a common snack and street food in Ghana and is sometimes called hot plantain crisps in English.

Kenkey, also known as komi, otim, kooboo, or dorkunu, is a staple swallow food similar to sourdough dumplings from Ga and Fante-inhabited regions of West Africa, usually served with pepper crudaiola and fried fish, soup or stew.

Red Red is a Ghanaian dish composed of black-eyed peas, cooked in palm oil or other vegetable oil with plantain and typically consists of fish such as tinned mackerel or pilchards, onions, and tomatoes commonly known in Ghana as ‘kokoo ne beans.’

Banku and Tilapia is a traditional Ghanaian dish that is very common amongst all regions in Ghana. Banku is a mixture of corn dough/flour mixed with cassava dough/flour. It can be eaten with various sauces such as stew, hot pepper sauce, soup, etc. Tilapia is a river fish that is a delicacy in Ghana.

Ghanaian Fufu is commonly made by pounding cassava and unripe plantains together into a paste, which is then molded by hand into a ball shape and served with a special sauce/soup that really gives each Fufu dish its unique identity.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline will be coming up with an integrated platform that will give leverage to exporters of Ghanaian goods who have registered with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA). The airline will put at the disposal of all the companies who will sign on to our integrated platform free advertising space on our in-flight magazine, integrated platform, and aircraft screens during takeoff and landing to promote, publicize, and make their merchandise or products tick and also sell their made-in-Ghana products as duty-free on board, adding that the exporters should be willing to sign an agreement with the airline to be the sole transporter.

Goldstar Air will produce documentaries, cooking shows, and digital content that will delve into the stories behind Ghanaian cuisine. Engaging food influencers and bloggers to create and share content that will significantly boost visibility and interest.

Ghanaian cuisine, with its rich flavors, diverse ingredients, and cultural significance, has the potential to captivate taste buds around the globe. By strategically promoting its unique dishes and culinary traditions, Ghana can elevate its food to international acclaim.

With the increasing ease of travel and the globalization of food culture, Chinese cuisine spread to virtually every corner of the globe. International Chinese restaurant chains like Panda Express played a significant role in popularizing Chinese fast food worldwide. Additionally, the rise of international food festivals and culinary tourism helped introduce Chinese cuisine to new audiences.

Chinese cuisine began receiving recognition from the global culinary community, with Chinese restaurants earning prestigious awards and Michelin stars. This acknowledgment elevated the status of Chinese food, attracting gourmands and food enthusiasts from around the world.

Today, Chinese cuisine is celebrated not only for its popular dishes but also for its diverse regional specialties. From the spicy heat of Sichuan cuisine to the delicate flavors of Cantonese dim sum, the regional diversity of Chinese food offers something for every palate. This diversity has contributed to its widespread appeal and enduring popularity.

Contemporary chefs continue to innovate, blending traditional Chinese techniques with global ingredients and modern culinary trends. This fusion cuisine keeps Chinese food relevant and exciting, appealing to a new generation of diners.

The global fame of Chinese cuisine is a testament to its adaptability, rich cultural heritage, and the enduring appeal of its flavors. From humble beginnings in immigrant communities to its current status as a beloved global cuisine, Chinese food has captivated taste buds and brought people together across cultures and continents. As Chinese cuisine continues to evolve and innovate, it will undoubtedly remain a cherished and celebrated part of the world’s culinary landscape.

Japanese cuisine, known for its emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients, meticulous preparation, and aesthetic presentation, has become a beloved culinary tradition worldwide. The journey of Japanese food from regional specialty to global sensation is a fascinating tale of cultural exchange, innovation, and the universal appeal of its flavors.

The global rise of Japanese cuisine is a testament to its unique flavors, cultural significance, and the universal appeal of its culinary principles. From the initial curiosity of post-war diners to its current status as a beloved global cuisine, Japanese food has captivated taste buds and brought people together across cultures. As Japanese cuisine continues to innovate and evolve, it will undoubtedly remain a cherished and influential part of the world’s culinary landscape.

Making Ghanaian cuisine famous worldwide requires a multifaceted approach that embraces authenticity, leverages modern media, and engages in cultural diplomacy. By showcasing its rich culinary heritage and the unique flavors of its dishes, Ghana will captivate international audiences and establish its cuisine as a beloved staple on the global culinary stage. Through strategic promotion and collaboration, Ghanaian food will become a symbol of cultural pride, similar to the Chinese and the Japanese, and a source of joy for food lovers everywhere.

Goldstar Air will place all orders from the local farmers in Ghana far in advance and will have a complex supply chain to stay ahead of culinary trends and predict what people might want to eat. The airline encourages the establishment and growth of Ghanaian restaurants in international cities. Providing marketing support to Ghanaian restaurants globally will help them thrive and attract a diverse clientele.

Goldstar Air will develop and promote culinary tours that invite food enthusiasts to explore Ghana’s vibrant food scene. These tours will include visits to local markets, cooking classes, and dining experiences at traditional eateries. The airline will organize cultural exchange programs for chefs and free Ghanaian food-tasting events at Ghana embassies worldwide. These initiatives will include, cooking demonstrations, and cultural presentations, showcasing Ghanaian cuisine to international diplomats and communities.

Additionally, all 5-star hotels and bed and breakfast establishments in the country must make provisions on their menus, which will encourage the same at hotels outside Ghana. The airline’s initiative is to promote Ghanaian hospitality on board our aircraft and create a global footprint, which will be part of over two million direct and indirect job opportunities the airline is creating for Ghanaians.

Volta Regional capital Ho, 24-hour Industrial Zone viability will be an economic generator for the region. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and charter flights will open more doors for Volta.

Upper West Regional Capital Wa will be experiencing charter flights which will help businesses in the area expand and attract new companies. Also, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Northern Regional capital Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for our airline’s maintenance base, cargo, unique catering services and training school, and plans are underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi will initially experience flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finally, from the Greater Accra Region flights shall include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, Freetown, and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas and many more.