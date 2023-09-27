The impact of ride hailing services in Ghana: Yango’s life-changing story

Yango’s life changing story Multinational ride-hailing service Yango has stamped its footprints on Ghana’s e-mobility and online transport sector not too long after it announced its entry onto the scene to compete in the fast-rising and highly competitive industry.

This is a feat that has been achieved on the back of the brand’s commitment to offer safe, quality and affordable transport experience to its cherished riders and drivers whilst building win-win collaborations with its growing list of over 50 partners in the country.

Yango’s operation in Ghana has been marked with convenience and affordability for riders, direct financial benefits and reward schemes for drivers, plus several corporate social responsibility activities from collaborations with various charity organizations, religious bodies and stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

The online ride-hailing service has also supported major religious events such as Eid-al- Fitr for Muslims as well as events with the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC – Greater Works) and The Royal House Chapel.

During all these events, Yango played key roles in ensuring that riders have safe and affordable trips to and from the event grounds while drivers had access to thousands of riders to increase their revenue.

Job creation and livelihood:

A few years down the line, Yango has become a household name in the domestic ride-hailing business as testimonials from partners, drivers and riders on the app point to an impactful, rewarding and life-changing experience.

At the core of the company’s success on the domestic ride-hailing scene has been its supportive and fulfilling partnership with partner agencies who assign vehicles to drivers seeking to drive on Yango. Such partnerships have created numerous job opportunities for thousands of Ghanaian youth drivers who now boast a reliable means of livelihood and permanent work.

One such driver is Mr. Ebenezer Okoe-Aryeetey. He shared his experience as a Yango driver by saying ‘’Ever since I started driving on Yango, I’ve seen a great improvement in my life. Apart from being able to earn regular income, establish an animal farm where I have many cattle and birds. I am also able to pay for my kids’ school fees and settle all my bills. Indeed I would have been unemployed if not for Yango’’.

The impact of Yango in Ghana in the last few years has not come on a silver platter; it is also a period that has seen Yango invest strongly into systems, structures and technology to stay ahead of the competition.

According to Yango’s Country Manager in Ghana, Tom Ofonime, the brand is continually investing heavily in technology to offer different kinds of fleet-driven solutions that provide a one-stop-shop for partners to manage their vehicles, drivers and general business operations.

Expansion :

Yango is a platform that is continually improving its value proposition on the market with regular changes and addition of new features that deliver superior riding experience to both drivers and riders. After covering almost all the major towns and districts in the capital city of Accra, the service was extended to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, as part of an aggressive drive to expand its operations to every part of the country.

Strategic Partnerships to support partners: Yango’s long-term vision for Ghana was highlighted in its partnership with leading fleet leasing and logistics company, Leasafric, to secure a new fleet of vehicles to lease to its partners under a fixed arrangement. This is a partnership that was tied to Yango’s client acquisition and expansion strategy, which involves fleet acquisition for its Ghanaian partners, aimed at ensuring a comfortable and safe travel experience for its customers. Social support and gender-enhancing initiatives are other notable hallmarks of Yango’s presence in Ghana. From sponsoring the distribution of sanitary napkins to street girls to hosting empowerment sessions for female drivers on the app. The company is also now pushing for women inclusion in the ride-hail space by increasing the number of female drivers.

This is in line with Yango’s unflinching drive for women empowerment in all its markets. Yango has positioned itself as a socially and gender responsive brand, a unique set of traits that set it apart from its peers in the industry.

The operations of Yango in Ghana can be said to be forward-looking; one that has impacted its partners, drivers, riders and staff aside impacting every sphere of the local economy.

Safety Features:

On the issue of both rider and driver security, Yango has recently introduced important safety features across all its markets and Ghana wasn’t an exception.The company has added new cutting-edge speeding and driving style monitoring technologies which are activated during all the service’s rides.

This offering comes as an extension to the existing number of safety features including tap buttons for SOS to contact local authorities, emergency situations feature to contact the service’s urgent team, route sharing and a Safety Centre which combines new and existing features.

In all of these, one thing that comes out clearly has been the motivating factor that the leadership of Yango graciously provides to young drivers on the app. This seeks to build a generation of inspired and highly-motivated individuals who could graduate from drivers to become the next breed of partners and fleet owners who can spearhead the successful, impactful and never-ending journey of ride-hailing services in Ghana.

The overall impact on Ghana’s economy as well as the lives of many Ghanaians cannot be overstated.