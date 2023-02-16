The Implication Of Teenage Pregnancy, School Enrollment By Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah

THE IMPLICATION OF TEENAGE PREGNANCY AND SCHOOL ENROLLMENT BY DR. LETICIA ADELAIDE APPIAH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NATIONAL POPULATION COUNCIL – 16TH FEBRUARY, 2023 AT UNIVERSITY OF GHANA

1 Mr. Chairman, I stand on the existing protocol to express my excitement to be part of this distinguished panel to give some thoughts on the implications of teen pregnancy in education and national development.

2 Since this engagement is being on the university premises, I believe it is in order to acquaint ourselves with some facts. In 1950 the population of Denmark and Ghana were 4,267,693 and 5,077,595 respectively. In 2023, the population of Denmark is 5,882, 261 and Ghana is over 31 million.

3 The second fact I want to state is about a certain family of over 20 siblings and one child had seven children. One of the seven had 4 children and one of her 4 had eight. To date the woman has 53 descendants of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and still counting.

4 Mr. Chairman, I dare say that majority of todays 50-year-olds who are great grandparents started as teenage parents. Teenage mothers at 15 years, grandmothers at 30 years, great grandmothers at 45. My questions are; are these citizens able to unleash their potential for their well-being and to our advantage or have their potential still remain untapped or some have died with untapped talent?

5 Ladies and Gentlemen, let us be reminded that, the world does not honour potential because everyone has it, it only honors performance which is acquired through education, training and skill development. My second question is, how much has it cost us over the years to accommodate teenage pregnancy and its intergenerational repercussions amidst untapped potential? A retrospective cohort study by ISSER will give better insight.

6 For our information, 67-year-old Bill Gates will be a grandfather in 2023 when his first daughter Jennifer 26 becomes a mother

1 Now to our substantive, A 2019 Oxfam report says and I quote ‘good quality education can be liberating for individuals and it can act as a leveler and equalizer within society’ unquote.

Today more than ever, education, be it formal, informal or non-formal remains the key to escaping poverty whiles poverty remains the biggest obstacle to education especially the formal.

2 It is an undisputable fact that, education plays a critical role in determining the health, quality of life, life expectancy of populations, social and economic capital accumulation. The aggregate knowledge capital quality education provides is the most important public good for peace and national development especially in the 21st century. As Kofi Annan said and I quote education is quite simply peace building by another name. It is the most effective form of defense spending there is. Unquote.

3 Yet there are unfortunately, many barriers some self-imposed, that stall and thwarts the smooth progress to quality education especially of girls.

4 One such barrier is teen pregnancy due to ignorance, misinformation, disinformation, lack of access to reproductive health services, parental neglect, societal indifference or societal pressure on girls to prove their fertility.

5 This irresponsibility to our most vulnerable as a collective result in scarcity in many programs (nutrition, health, education, employment, safety, housing, utilities etc.) as governments attempt to tackle social needs with limited funds. Mindful of Denmark and Ghana’s population in 1950s and today based on their respective growth rates.

6 Mr. Chairman, Invited Guests, ladies and Gentlemen, our Minister of Education, a good friend of mine talks more about food and school feeding than about education. Why that? Mr. Chairman, I can say without any doubt that the hon. minister will continue to talk about food, furniture, school under trees until and unless we recognize and acknowledge the pivotal role of reproductive health education and services in food security, adequate infrastructure and quality education, our journey to prosperity may be tedious and painfully slow.

7 Mr. Chairman, teenage pregnancy occurs in 140 teenagers per every 1000 teenager. This self-imposed barrier has the most devastating consequences in two generations; both the teenage mother and the at-risk baby who face impoverishment, school failure and mental illness creates a self-sustaining cycle of poverty, crime, growing underclass or lower-class of young people ill equipped to be productive as citizens.

8 Mr. Chairman between 2016 and 2020 the GHS reported 555,575 teenage pregnancies in Ghana. The Covid 19 made it more pertinent for an aggressive campaign following an increase in pregnant teenage girls during the closure of schools and the GES back-to-school campaign to catalyze efforts to ensure that every pregnant girl is able to reenter school and complete.

9 Assuming majority of the teenage mothers returned to school to complete their education and their children also enrolled few years after. Certainly, the Minister of education or his successor will continue to talk about school feeding, infrastructure among others mindful of the fact that the lack of quality child care is a ticking time bomb that detonates from time to time with dire consequences such as violent extremism as experienced in sub–Saharan Africa.

10 The most disturbing Mr. Chairman, Ladies and Gentlemen is that, getting education without the duty of care of a baby is difficult enough, in fact some students do not even make it successfully without a baby tagging along.

11 Again, caring for a baby by matured parents is equally a difficult 24-hour job. How do we then expect our young girls who are supposed to be getting education in order to change the world, change diapers in addition to getting education? Unfortunately, they become poor at both parenting and getting education with terrible consequences beyond the poor girl, her baby and family.

12 Mr Chairman, according to Africa Education watch report published on 6th February 2023, there are about 5.8 million children in Ghana’s public basic schools. 1.2 in KG, 3.2 in primary and 1.4 in JHS. According to the Ministry of Education, by 2021 2.3 million of pupils lack desks. It comprise 596,000 KG pupils, 1.28 million pupils in primary school and 425,000 pupils in JHS are without desks. The desk situation is worse at the primary level in the most underserved regions in the education sector; Northern (70%), North East (80%) Savannah, Upper East, Upper West (60%) higher than the National average of 40 percent. How do we hope to address this chronic and increasingly daunting challenge without tackling child marriage and teen pregnancies in these communities? In my opinion, it is near impossible

13 Mr. Chairman, the number of WASSCE candidates over the past several years, keep increasing from 289,210 in 2017, to 316,999 in 2018, 346,094 in 2019, 375, 373 in 2020, 422,883 in 2022. My question is, how many of these were contributed by teenage parents and how does it affect our budgetary allocation for education and quality of education? Should we interest only in increasing enrollment?

14 Mr Chairman, the cost of action or inaction of maintaining the status quo concerning high-risk pregnancies including teenage pregnancy has high and far-reaching health, social, security and economic implications. It increases expenditure with suboptimal returns. It has implications for all sectors including education (overcrowded schools, inadequate feeding, desk deficit in basic schools etc) health, supply of utilities and maintaining individual and community well-being.

15 Mr Chairman, the fact is that, any policies/cultures/habits, ideologies that increases disease (covid) or economic ( debt exchange) burden on any segment of the population ( babies, teenagers, etc) is a threat to the national economy, governments, employers, employees and the general citizenry.

16 MR Chairman, adolescent pregnancy increases when girls are denied the right to make decisions about their bodies and future. They need factual information to understand the effects of teenage pregnancy as well as have access to appropriate health care services and reproductive health education. This is a non-negotiable precondition for them to fully take advantage of formal or informal education.

17 Mr Chairman, it is about time we make the well-being of our young people more important than ideology, outdated culture or politics. In fact, in tolerating teenage pregnancy, we will continue to grapple with an ever-increasing number of lower class or underclass population which translates into a sicker population and workforce making business less competitive, slow socio-economic growth. The fact remains that, our economy and Ghanaians cannot afford this in the 21st century.

18 As a country, we will benefit from investing in our own future by investing in teenage pregnancy prevention. We also need to help those who have already given birth so they become effective nurturing bonding parents. We will be removing the greatest barrier to education, improve enrollment that generates the skill desperately needed for sustainable development.

19 Education plays a critical role not just in improving our lives but helps accumulate economic and social capital of communities that removes the stress of poverty. The stress of poverty is much more than lack of food etc. It is a death sentence which results in significant reduction in life expectancy.

20 Education literally determines how long one lives and any barriers to education must be removed decisively more by action. Elimination the barrier of teenage pregnancy is thus a quality educational, school feeding, health and economic policy in the long term.

21 In preventing teenage pregnancy, we will by extension be improving school enrollment. It is an important value investment all developing countries prioritizes.

22 Mr Chairman, we need to do primarily three things; First, we need consistent reproductive health education that supports young girls delay first sexual intercourse .

Second, improved access to the full range of contraceptives. Thirdly, widespread public education campaign in support of contraceptive use. Responsible parenting, religious and traditional authorities and the media support. This is non-negotiable because adolescents need information and access to protect themselves. These approaches in unison are the main used by the global community.

23 In conclusion, if we invest in our young people, we can create a healthier, highly educated, a happier, more loving and equitable society with improved life expectancy. Every child will have access to furniture and other requirements necessary for quality education

24 Mr Chairman, let’s be mindful that solving the teenage pregnancy problem once and for all requires ongoing efforts and investments to make sure every new generation is educated, informed and has access to the required services.

25 We need to encourage our young girls to take spelling tests as they prepare to change the world, not take pregnancy tests as they prepare to change diapers.

26 Finally, the impact of reducing teenage pregnancies is that population growth goes down and so we can feed more kids, love more kids, educate more kids, protect more kids to ultimately harness their potential fit for this century for their individual prosperity and our common good.

Thank you.