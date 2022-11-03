The Implications of Reinstating Ahmed Tahiru

The leadership of NDC’s young Democrats has joined some members of the National Democratic Congress to petition the party leadership over the reinstatement of the sacked Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman, Baba Ahmed Tahiru.

Ahmed Tahiru, who used to be H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare’s driver, was suspended by the party after lying to the police that his former boss and the current National Vice Chairman had given guns to some of the party’s youths in order to resort to violence in the strongholds of the NPP prior to the 2020 election.

As a result, Alhaji Said Sinare was apprehended and charged with conspiracy to commit crime and unlawful possession of firearms.

“Here’s a man who went to lie about a party national vice chairman, that he has armed people to resort to pandemonium, a charge that could have landed our national vice chairman in prison for many years, and the party, according to the general secretary, writes a letter reinstating him and allowing him to contest elections again?” It’s unimaginable, to say the least, they stated.

Are we waiting for him to lie about the party’s flagbearer before we realize the gravity of his action as a party? A furious member of the party’s National Executive asked this question, urging the party’s FEC to amend their decision.

Coming events, they say, cast their shadows beforehand, and for this reason it is politically wrong to reinstate the embattled Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman, who blackmailed his boss, who happened to be a stalwart of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a current Vice Chairman of the party.

If the letter we have cited from the office of the general secretary of the NDC is anything to go by, then Baba Tahiru’s suspension as a member of the NDC should be upheld and not reversed. “We are sure this would instill and enhance discipline in the party and ensure members are guided and reminded of existing structures,” they told the media.

How would the general secretary feel if this were to have happened to him? that a constituency secretary who is his boy has blackmailed him over a frivolous allegation that has the capability of sending him to prison.

What an embarrassing situation not only against Alhaji Said Sinare but the party at large just a few days before a crucial national elections, they added.

Party members like Tahiru don’t have the interests of the party at heart and could be used by our opponents to diminish our fortunes in future elections, they asserted.

The NDC is moving forward, and any attempt to allow a selfish, greedy, and undisciplined blackmailer like Tahiru to get his position back would be counterproductive, they advises.

The petitioners continue to add that “we see that Ahmed Tahiru’s heinous and deliberate crime against the hardworking national vice chairman, and for that matter, the party, is far more disastrous and grievous than what led to the suspension of the former deputy secretary, Koku Anyidoho.”

So if the party through the general secretary can disrespects their National vice chairman by reinstating and clearing Baba Ahmed Tahiru to even contest a constituency election, then the former National Deputy Secretary, Mr. Koku Anyidoho should also be reinstated and clear to vote in the upcoming National elections, they told the media.

Release below

November 1, 2022,

Reinstall Koku Anyidoho if you can free a mole who lied against our national vice chairmen.

We are, by this release, appealing to the National Executive Committee, the highest decision-making body of the great NDC, to reinstate Koku Anyidoho, who has been suspended for anti-party conduct and misbehavior.

Our call is in line with the unilateral decision taken by the outgoing general secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who re-instated the constituency chairman for Ayawaso North despite being suspended on October 29, 2020, by the National Executive Committee following a vile allegation and a report to the police against the highly reputable national vice chairman, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, of possessing firearms to cause mayhem ahead of the 2020 general elections, which was later found to be false.

We see that Ahmed Tahiru’s heinous and deliberate crime against the hardworking national vice chairman, and for that matter, the party, is far more disastrous and grievous than what led to the suspension of the former deputy secretary, Koku Anyidoho.

We, therefore, call on the highest decision-making body of our party, the NEC, to, as a matter of urgency, re-instate Koku Anyidoho as a full member of the NDC or expel Mr. Baba Ahmed Tahiru from the party.

Thank you.

Signed

GBEDE JAPHET FESTUS

LORDSON CYRIL AFORLA

Joseph Amankwa

CC:

1. National Chairman

2. Council of Elders

3. National Executive Committee

4. Minority Leader