The incumbent President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore has casted his vote on Sunday in the capital Ouagadougou.

He has called all his fellow citizens to go to poll, as he talked to media juste after he voted at 8 a.m in Patte d’Oie B primary school in Ouagadougou.

It is important for every Burkinabe to go and cast his vote to elect the one who will lead the country, he said. In power since 2015 and seeking a second term of office, Kabore is facing twelve candidates from the opposition.

The competition is witnessed by national and international observers including 80 observers deployed by the regional bloc Economic Community of West African States.

The presidential election is coupled with the parliamentary election that sees 10,652 candidates for the election of 127 parliamentarians.

In total, 6,490,144 nationals inside and outside Burkina Faso are expected to cast their votes in 21,155 polling stations.