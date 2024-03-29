The Indwelling Christ Is The Essence Of Resurrection Power – Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu

The Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu, has stated that the resurrection power is not just an abstract concept, but a living presence within believers, personified in Christ Jesus.

In a message shared with the congregation at the ongoing New Tafo Zone Easter Convention at the New Tafo M/A Division School Park on Thursday, March 28, 2024, Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu spoke on the topic: “Experiencing the Pentecostal Power Through the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

The convention is being held under the theme: “Jesus Christ, The Resurrection and Life,” – John 11:25.

Focusing on John 11:25, Romans 8:11 and Acts 2:36 as his main biblical references, the Yennyawoso District Minister highlighted the significance of Jesus’ death and resurrection, emphasising the immense power that believers inherit through their faith in Him. He encouraged the congregants to recognise and utilize this power, reminding them that they have the ability to bring life to dead situations through their faith in Christ.

“When you speak life into a dead situation it must live again because of the resurrection power that is in you,” he said.

Drawing from Ephesians 1:17-20 and Philippians 3:9-10, the clergyman noted that the resurrection power is an active manifestation of the move of the Holy Spirit. He explained that Christians have access to this power through their belief in Christ Jesus (Romans 8:16-17), their unity with God (John 10:30), and their role as good servants of God (Matthew 25:14ff).

He stressed the importance of obedience, fulfilling the Great Commission, and maintaining a humble and servile attitude to nurture and activate the resurrection power within them, cautioning against self-gratification and self-glorification, as these could hinder the operation of the resurrection power.

Emphasising the enduring and transformative nature of the resurrection power, Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu called on non-believers to come to Jesus and experience this power for themselves.

The event concluded with a prayer, during which 10 individuals received the baptism of the Holy Spirit, and several others received spiritual gifts.