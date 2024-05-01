The joint communiqué issued by ECOWAS, AU and Francophonie Missions

At the invitation of the Togolese authorities, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU), as well as La Francophonie, deployed respectively observation missions and an electoral mission to the Togolese Republic, on the occasion of the legislative and regional elections held on 29th April 2024.

Upon their arrival, the ECOWAS, AU and La Francophonie missions held consultations with government authorities, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), the Constitutional Court, the Audiovisual and Communication Regulatory Authority (HAAC), the National Human Rights Commission, representatives of political parties and civil society organisations, as well as international partners.

The discussions allowed the ECOWAS, AU and La Francophonie missions to learn about the overall context and the final preparations for the holding of legislative and regional elections. The missions welcome the establishment of a Standing Consultative Framework (CPC), the reduction in the amount of the candidates’ deposit, and the measures taken to promote the participation of women in the process, including the 50% reduction in deposits for women candidates, the smooth conduct of the election campaigns, the fair access to state media for all political parties and candidates and the security of electoral operations. Discussions with Togolese stakeholders also focused on issues related to public financing of political campaigns and observation of the process by citizens.

On election day, the missions visited polling stations in all five regions of the country. They noted that the elections were inclusive. The missions commend the peaceful conduct of the elections and the mastery of voting and counting procedures by the members of the polling stations. They commend the women and the youth for their civic mobilization as voters and polling agents. The Missions noted with satisfaction that no security incident was recorded during election day.

The missions underscore the need to preserve peace and strengthen democracy and the rule of law and call on all stakeholders to make every effort to promote dialogue and consultation and to use legal channels to resolve any dispute that may arise. They stress the importance of securing the counting and collation of votes, as well as the publication of the results of the elections in the manner and within the time limits prescribed by law.

The ECOWAS, the AU and La Francophonie missions reiterate the readiness of their respective organizations to support the Togolese stakeholders, in a coordinated manner, in the implementation of the recommendations that each mission will formulate after the legislative and regional elections, to strengthen peace and democracy.

The missions express sincere gratitude to the Togolese authorities and people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the various delegations.