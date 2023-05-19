The killings in Mangu, Plateau state is one too many – TRICentre

Plateau State, Nigeria – The recent killings in Mangu Local Government of Plateau state have left the entire community in shock and mourning. The senseless acts of violence have claimed the lives of innocent people and caused immeasurable pain and suffering to their families and loved ones.

According to reports, the attacks began in the early hours of the morning on May 16th, and continued for several hours. The attackers are said to have targeted several communities in the area, setting houses ablaze and shooting indiscriminately at people.

While, the government of Plateau state has condemned the attacks in the strongest possible terms, and has vowed to take decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice. Governor Simon Lalong has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and has assured the people of Plateau state that his administration will do everything in its power to prevent such senseless violence from happening again. We at The Tattaaunawa Roundtable Initiative (TRICentre) want to see government action.

We are aware that the Plateau State Police Command has also deployed additional personnel to the affected areas to provide security and maintain law and order. The Command has urged the people of Plateau state to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies as they work to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks. While this is commendable, we believe that this should go beyond rhetoric and that months after this, we want to get updates.

We are calling on all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. We are appealing to community leaders and other stakeholders to work together to promote peace and unity in the state.

The killings in Mangu Local Government of Plateau state are a tragic reminder of the need for all Nigerians to come together to address the root causes of violence and insecurity in our country. We must work together to build a society where every citizen can live in peace, security, and dignity.

The killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State are a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to tackle. As a stakeholder TRICentre suggests the following short and long term actions and approaches to address the situation:

1. Improve security: The first step towards addressing the killings is to improve security in the affected areas. This can be done by increasing the number of security personnel and providing them with adequate equipment and resources to carry out their duties effectively. Additionally, the government can work with community leaders to set up community policing initiatives that involve local residents in maintaining security in their communities.

2. Dialogue and reconciliation: The government and community leaders should initiate dialogue and reconciliation efforts among the different ethnic and religious groups in the affected areas. This can help to reduce tensions and promote peaceful coexistence between the communities.

3. Economic empowerment: The government can promote economic empowerment programs that will provide employment opportunities and boost economic growth in the affected areas. This can reduce poverty and create a sense of belonging among the residents, which can help to reduce the likelihood of conflict.

4. Education and awareness: The government can also promote education and awareness programs that will promote tolerance, understanding, and respect for diversity among the different ethnic and religious groups in the affected areas. This can help to reduce the likelihood of conflict and promote peaceful coexistence.

5. Justice and accountability: The government should ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions. This will help to deter future incidents and promote a sense of justice and fairness among the affected communities.

It is important to note that these suggestions are not exhaustive, and addressing the killings in Mangu LGA and other parts of the state and off course Nigeria will require a sustained effort and commitment from all stakeholders involved.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time, and we stand in solidarity with the people of Plateau state as they mourn their loss.