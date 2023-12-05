The Kings’ Crew Joins Forces with T-Havana Parks to Launch Eden Nights

The musical legacy of Tema has long been embedded in the DNA of Ghana’s music industry. From the iconic AB Crentsil in the ’70s to contemporary chart-toppers like Sarkodie, R2Bees, Kwesi Arthur, Kaywa, Killbeatz, and many more, the city continues to be a hub of immense musical talent.

However, in an unprecedented turn of events, a new wave of exceptional talent is emerging, not in the usual genres but within the sphere of urban gospel music. Enter The Kings’ Crew, a dynamic trio composed of Kray, Clericus, and Chara, three friends determined to revolutionize gospel music using their distinctive lyricism and musical prowess.

The Kings’ Crew, active since 2016, is set to make a significant impact by partnering with T-Havana Parks to launch “Eden Nights,” an electrifying gospel concert scheduled for the 10th of December at 4 pm. This groundbreaking event aims to unite believers in Tema and its environs in a spiritually charged atmosphere, offering a unique fusion of Christian Hip-hop, Afrobeats, Drill, Dancehall, and other contemporary genres in gospel music.

Eden Nights seeks to recreate the intimate spiritual experience God envisaged for humanity in the Garden of Eden. For The Kings’ Crew, it’s an opportunity to embrace the gospel in an unconventional yet righteous manner, redefining the boundaries of spirituality and musical expression.

“This event isn’t just about the music; it’s about bringing God’s presence into our contemporary lives in ways that resonate with today’s youth and believers,” shared Kray, a member of the trio.

Moreover, the concert will provide insight into The Kings’ Crew’s creative process after their three-year hiatus and also serve as a platform for local businesses and creatives to foster a thriving community.

Joining The Kings’ Crew on this momentous occasion will be renowned gospel artistes such as Cwesi Oteng, Kingzkid, Regalia Worship, Scott Evans, Lil Zig, Kobby Salm, Edem Evangelist, Louis Pascal, among others, promising an enthralling musical journey to the throne room of grace.

Adding to the allure, esteemed brands like The Angela Brand and Top Creates will showcase their latest products, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Tickets for Eden Nights are available for purchase at www.tix.africa/edennights. For media inquiries, press passes or more information, please contact 0509764355.

“Eden Nights” is set to redefine the gospel music landscape in Tema, promising an unforgettable experience that bridges spirituality, innovation, and community engagement