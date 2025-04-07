The Labari Journal Launches with Focus on In-Depth Reporting in Ghana and Africa

The Labari Journal, an independent digital publication founded by Tech Labari Editor, Joseph-Albert Kuuire, has launched in Ghana.

The platform’s mission is to publish in-depth, community-based stories that explore Ghanaian and African issues in areas such as politics, society, and lifestyle.

Derived from the Hausa word “labari,” meaning “news” or “story,” The Labari Journal seeks to amplify African perspectives and provide audiences with deeply researched, trustworthy reporting.

Founded by Joseph-Albert Kuuire, a technology journalist and the founder of Tech Labari, The Labari Journal is designed for audiences who crave journalism that goes beyond the surface.

“Stories have the power to connect us, challenge us, and shape how we see the world,” said Joseph-Albert Kuuire, Editor-in-Chief of The Labari Journal.

“We believe that high-quality in-depth journalism is essential for holding power to account and fostering meaningful conversations about Ghana and Africa’s future,” he added.

Mr Kuuire plans to extend The Labari Journal’s brand to experiential events, such as in-person events, including debate series, live interviews, and expert panel sessions.

Readers can explore current and upcoming stories on mobile or desktop at labarijournal.com.