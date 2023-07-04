The Law Of Bitterness Has Been Released – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has revealed that, there are Seven laws which have been released within six months from now.

The SEER, who was speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program indicted that the first among these laws is the Law of Bitterness.

According to him, the release of this law will worry jobs, churches, marriages and homes.

Reading from Exodus 1 v 14 “And they made their lives bitter with hard bondage, in morter, and in brick, and in all manner of service in the field: all their service, wherein they made them serve, was with rigour.”

He noted that it will get to a point where people will be bitter to the extent that they will leave marriages, jobs and homes but he said, he keeps praying to avert this.

The SEER also mentioned that when this happens people will be pretending but they are not real.

He said: “Anytime bitterness conceives it gives birth to hatred.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah indicated that the Law of Bitterness is the spirit that overtakes peoples’ destinies and souls.

“But we have to deal with this law,” he said.