The Law Will Deal With You If You Failed To Pay Tax – Jaman South MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive for Jaman South in the person of Hon. Andrews Bediako, in the Bono Region has caution citizens particularly people within his jurisdiction to fulfill their civil obligation by paying their taxes to enable the Municipal Assembly undertake massive developmental projects within the Municipality.

This was made known when the Municipal Assembly held it Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on 2023 fee Fixing Resolution.

Participants who attended the meeting were the Assembly members, business owners, “Okada” riders and other stakeholders within Jaman South Municipality.

In a speech presented by the Municipal Chief Executive, he disclosed that pursuant to the Local government act, the Assembly is mandated by law to fix rate for the budget year.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, tax payment is very pivotal in the development of the Municipality and hence people should know that payment of tax is their obligation to the government.

He stressed that, monies that comes from the central government are meant for special projects like building of schools, hospitals among others but that alone cannot cater for the day to day management of the assembly like meetings, Assembly members allowance and other miscellaneous which common fund does not cater for. Therefore, there is the need for indigens to pay their taxes to enable the Assembly Carry out it mandate.

On the aspect of the “Okada” riders, he urged them to pay their taxes to the Assembly to enable the Assembly reshape all the major Town roads within the Municipality.

He further caution some people who sit on radio station particularly within the Jaman South Municipality to stop dissuading people from paying taxes as it hinder national growth and does not help the Assembly to generate the needed Internally Generated Fund (IGF)

He further caution all House owners and business owners within the Municipality to pay their basic rate and land poll to avoid having their structures being locked up by the assembly.

He finally added that, the Assembly will as a matter of urgency compile list of all tax defaulters and deal with them according to the law of the Assembly with regards to tax collection.

Report By: Ahmed Kwame Boadum