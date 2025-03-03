Alhaji Asoma Banda: A Titan of Enterprise, Philanthropy and Nation-Building

Ghana and the world at large are mourning the loss of Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda, a towering figure in business, philanthropy, and politics, who passed away on March 1, 2025, at the age of 92.

His life was a testament to resilience, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to Ghana’s development. From humble beginnings in Kintampo to becoming a pioneer in Ghana’s aviation and shipping industries, Alhaji Banda’s journey is a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and nation-builders alike.

Born in 1933 during the colonial era, Alhaji Banda grew up in a devout Muslim family that initially resisted formal education due to fears of religious conversion. However, a chance encounter with a stranger who convinced his father to allow him to attend school set him on a path of lifelong learning. After completing his early education in Kintampo and Kumasi, he defied his father’s wishes and traveled to London, where he earned Ordinary and Advanced Level Certificates, as well as a diploma in Marketing and Sales Management. Though he never attended university, his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen propelled him to the pinnacle of success.

Alhaji Banda’s business empire began with humble roots. As a young man, he purchased cattle from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, personally overseeing their transport to Kumasi. His entrepreneurial journey took a significant turn when he used savings from a scholarship stipend to start his own ventures. After working as the Director for Africa and the Middle East for an international organization, he founded the OT Africa Line shipping company in 1975, alongside the Antrak Group of Companies. His ventures expanded globally, with over 146 branches and more than 500,000 employees worldwide.

A trailblazer in Ghana’s aviation sector, Alhaji Banda established Antrak Air, the country’s first wholly owned airline. He also played a pivotal role in developing Ghana’s logistics infrastructure, partnering with international investors to establish the Tema Container Terminal, which created hundreds of jobs and boosted the nation’s trade capabilities.

Beyond business, Alhaji Banda was a devoted philanthropist. He financed the construction of a $1 million mosque in Accra’s Airport Residential Area and spearheaded the reconstruction of the maternity wing at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, significantly improving maternal healthcare. He also founded the Crime Prevention Foundation to support Ghana’s security agencies and constructed a female cell at the Nima Police Station.

In politics, Alhaji Banda was a staunch Nkrumahist, having been a member of the Young Pioneers of the Convention People’s Party (CPP). After the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah, he helped found the People’s Convention Party (PCP) and later led the formation of the Great Alliance, a coalition that shaped Ghana’s political landscape in the 1990s.

Alhaji Banda’s contributions were widely recognized. He served as Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, and on the boards of numerous institutions, including Ghana Airways and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. His accolades included the Kwame Nkrumah Leaders Award, honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Cape Coast and KNUST, and the West Africa Maritime Lifetime Achievement Award.

Alhaji Asoma Banda’s life was a masterclass in resilience, vision, and service. From overcoming early obstacles to building a business empire and giving back to society, he left an indelible mark on Ghana and beyond. As the nation mourns his passing, it also celebrates a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Ghana joins Ghana and the global community in honoring a life well-lived—a life that exemplified the power of determination, the importance of giving back, and the enduring impact of visionary leadership. Alhaji Asoma Banda may be gone, but his legacy will forever remain a beacon of hope and inspiration.