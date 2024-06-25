The Legacy of ZAKMUS: How a Father’s Determination Shaped His Daughter’s Future

In the heart of Ghana’s vibrant capital, Accra, an extraordinary story unfolds; a story of perseverance, ambition, and the transformative power of education.

This is the tale of Zakari Cobbinah, widely known as Zakmus, and his daughter, Rabiatu Zakari also known as Rabby.

Their journey from humble beginnings to remarkable achievements is a testament to the strength of familial support and unwavering determination.

Zakari Cobbinah’s rise from a coconut seller on the bustling streets of Accra to a renowned entrepreneur is nothing short of inspirational. Lacking formal education, Zakmus built Zakmus Enterprise from the ground up, specializing in construction materials, hospitality services, and the development of public amenities for underserved communities in Ghana. His entrepreneurial spirit and relentless work ethic propelled him from obscurity to prominence in Ghanaian society.

At the heart of Zakmus’s success is his unwavering commitment to his children’s education. His daughter Rabiatu Zakari, driven by her father’s belief in the power of learning, embarked on an academic journey to shape her future.

Her story began at Labone Senior High School, where she excelled academically and thrived in extracurricular activities. In her first year, Rabiatu joined the Head of State Award Scheme under the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

By her third year, she had risen to the position of president of the school’s unit, showcasing her leadership and dedication.

In 2013, Rabby earned a bronze award from the Head of State Award Scheme for her outstanding contributions to community service, skill development, and physical recreation. This accolade was signed by Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, the then National Coordinator for the National Youth Authority.

Her journey of accolades continued with a silver award later that year, signed by Hon. Baba Jamal M. Ahmed, the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development at the time. In 2014, Rabiatu reached a pinnacle of achievement with the prestigious gold award, signed by the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh KG KT.

Passionate about bridging the gap between companies and their audiences, Rabiatu pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Communication at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, graduating in 2018. Her national service at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (Bosomtwe District) under the mentorship of Mr. Cornelius Dery further refined her skills and deepened her commitment to social justice.

Following her national service, Rabby joined the West Africa Nobles Forum in a marketing and public relations role. Her exceptional performance there led to an opportunity at Zakmus Enterprise, where she served as a manager for seven successful years. Her innovative approach and strategic vision propelled the company to new heights.

In 2022, Rabiatu’s quest for excellence took her to Paris- France, where she pursued a Master of Science degree at the prestigious Paris School of Business. During her time there, she; together with 14 candidates represented her school in Salzburg, Austria, for the “Coworking for EU” project, further showcasing her leadership and dedication skills. Her graduation in 2024 marked the culmination of a journey filled with hard work, dedication, and the unyielding support of her father.

Rabiatu Zakari’s story is one of resilience, determination, and triumph. Despite facing numerous challenges, she consistently set and achieved her goals, embodying the values instilled in her by her father.

Zakari Cobbinah’s investment in his daughter’s education, despite his own lack of formal schooling, highlights the transformative power of parental support and the belief in the value of education.

Today, Rabiatu stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Her journey from Labone Senior High School to the Paris School of Business, punctuated by significant milestones, showcases her relentless pursuit of success and the profound impact of a father’s love and sacrifice.

Zakari Cobbinah’s legacy lives on through his children’s accomplishments, proving that with determination, hard work, and unwavering support, any dream is attainable.