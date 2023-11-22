The liberation of Kidal is a devastating blow against terrorism in northern Mali

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) has received with enthusiasm the news about the liberation of Kidal, the 8th Administrative region of Mali, which is located in the Northern region of the Sahel nation. This success would not have been possible without the patriotism, loyalty and determination of the gallant Armed Forces of the Republic of Mali, under President Colonel Assimi Goita.

For this reason that the Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) has issued out this public statement, to commend the Malian Armed Forces in the success chalked in the liberation of Kidal. This shows a clear message, reminding the criminal terrorists operating in Northern Mali that their days are numbered and they will forever remain criminals, narcotic peddlers, killers and enemies of humanity. The terrorists should also be reminded that they should be neutralized, hunted down and eliminated on the surface of the earth, for the safety, security and wellbeing of the People of Mali and the entire Sahel region.

Despite the success in the liberation of Kidal, the destruction of the terrorists armoury, gun trucks, seizure of large catchment of weapons and capturing or killing of numerous terrorists, the Malian Army wants to see an end to the terrorist attacks against the Malian people and to destroy the terrorists on the ground. The Malian Army has made it very clear that after the liberation of Kidal, it is pursuing the terrorists that have escaped or dug to hide under the desert. We are confident that with the kind of support needed, if provided, the Malian Army can continue to deliver devastating blows against the terrorists. It is our candid opinion that those fleeing terrorists should be chased into whatever direction they have fled to and be visited with whatever wherewithal the Malian Army may find necessary to rein on those terrorists.

In a defeat like the liberation of Kidal, it should not be forgotten that those fleeing terrorists may be hiding somewhere to seek cover and treatment in surrounding villages or towns. There should be a search to locate these terrorists, and we particularly call upon Malians living in the surrounding areas to be exceptionally vigilant to new persons arriving in their communities and domains. Every strange movement in the surrounding areas of Kidal, especially if such persons are carrying war injuries should be interrogated, treated as terrorist suspects and handed over to the competent authorities. The people of northern Mali should be very much watchful and more circumspect in receiving strangers in their domains.

Any strategic plan to defeat terrorism and terrorist outfits in Northern Mali or any parts of the Sahel region should focus of preventing terrorists from recovering or regrouping after suffering the king of devastating defeat unleashed on them in Kidal. This is what the Malian people want their Government to achieve no matter what it takes to attain that. It is possibly achievable provided that people share credible information to the military and ensure that the terrorists are deprived or starved of the humanitarian supports they have used to recover from war injuries and regrouping.

We want to state also our indignation on credible intelligence gathering, which suggests that there are certain ECOWAS members-states that are hell-bent on supporting foreign powers to destabilize the Sahel region. These countries, according to information are working as satellite States and have turned their territories into staging posts for launching criminal attacks on Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. We want to advice these ECOWAS members-states to stop their subversive and ant-African activities, and to respect the independence and sovereignties of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Kidal is one of the administrative regions of Mali, located in the north of the Sahel nation. Unfortunately, since 2013 Kidal was under the control of terrorists until when it is liberated by the Malian Army on 14th November, 2023.

Down with terrorism!

Down with all terrorists!

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Co-founder and President

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network

SaS-CaN