The Long Road Home for a Kenyan Mother Fleeing Sudan

It had barely been a month since 36-year-old Caroline had started her new job in Sudan as a domestic worker when the fighting broke out in Sudan. During the first few hours, Caroline was optimistic that it would not last, and she stayed put in Khartoum where she was living and working as a house manager. Reality hit two days later when the fighting continued, prompting her employer’s decision to move.

This would mark the beginning of an eight-day journey out of Khartoum; one she is glad is now behind her. She sits next to her luggage at the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) transit centre in Renk, a South Sudanese town close to the border with Sudan and recounts the story of her flight from Sudan.

First, Caroline and her employer had left for Atbara, a city north of Khartoum, where they stopped for six days. Back home in Kenya, the fear and anxiety of Caroline’s family grew with each passing day.

“It got to a point where I had to constantly lie to my family to keep them calm; my children are young, and I was not going to put them through trauma by describing what was happening here,” she says.

Meanwhile, in Atbara, her employers were planning their exit as fighting intensified. The family offered her USD 100 for transportation, and the address of the Kenyan embassy scribbled on a piece of paper and let her go.