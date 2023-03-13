The Lord shall restore our motherland – Rev. Abraham Kotei

The Reverend Abraham Kotei, Head pastor of the Divine Healer’s Church, Latebiorkorshie Assembly, says the Lord shall restore Ghana from its economic challenges.

He said the Lord had not forgotten Ghana and that, “we shall see restoration”.

The Reverend Kotei said this during the Church’s communion service on Sunday in Accra.

“Brethren, whenever you go to your prayer rooms, remember Ghana in prayers, and also remember the leaders of the country as well, because if we don’t add prayers to the solution, we shall be found wanting,” he told the congregation.

The Reverend Kotei led the congregation to pray for Ghana and advised them to continue to pray for mother Ghana.