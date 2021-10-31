The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International launches 60th Anniversary

The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI), Saturday, launched its 60th Anniversary with a kick-start of the Church’s 60th Annual General Conference to celebrate achievements and reflect on how to improve the works of the Church and support the congregation.

The launch at its Kwashieman branch on the theme: “Let Your Light Shine”, as taken from “Matthew 5:16”, also sought to encourage and strengthen members to lead positive and exemplary lives in the society.

The celebration was adorned with a cultural ministration and drama over how the Church was formed and how prayer to God rendered all other forces powerless and healed physically and spiritually.

The General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Eric Essandoh Otoo, with Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost and the immediate Past General Overseer of TLPCI, Apostle Richard Yao Amegbor Buafor, unveiled the Anniversary Logo to reflect the theme for the anniversary.

The Founding Fathers of the Church comprising 25 members including the Menka family presented a cheque for $1,000 to the church.

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, said churches were just bricks and mortar, but in it was Jesus Christ, his word and the power of the Holy Ghost, which helped members to overcome their fears.

Speaking on the theme, he said although children of God were supposed to be lights, there was so much darkness in the world.

Apostle Nyamekye, who is also the Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, said: “It is not enough to say I’m born again, and so what? Your light must shine and benefit humanity.”

Making reference to the Bible verse, 2nd Corinthians 4: 1-6, he said Christians were to use the life and light given to them to resurrect the dead and those living in darkness, through helping them to reconcile with God.

Apostle Otoo, the General Overseer, said other programmes on the 60th Anniversary calendar of the Church were a Convention, 60th celebration for the aged, donation to the Peki Government Hospital and Basic schools, donation to needy, organisation of youth camp, health and nutrition walk, tree planting and clean-up campaign, dinner and awards, and ordination of Pastors, leaders, and apostles.

As Rebekah gave birth to twins as described in the Bible, at age 60, he said it was the same way that each member of the congregation was going to receive double blessings.

He encouraged members to be committed to the celebration and give of their best to ensure its success.

The Church prayed that they shined and made positive impact at their homes, communities, work places and on the nation at large and for renewal of minds and greater grace.

The Church of Pentecost donated 10,000 Cedis to support the Anniversary of TLPCI.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Reverend Ministers from the AME Zion Church and Calvary Baptist Church.