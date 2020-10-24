Apostle Eric Essandoh Anim Otoo, General Overseer of ‘The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International’, says the Church is committed to helping to fight acts of electoral violence in the country, ahead of the 2020 general election.

He said it was important that the youth directed their energies towards productive activities and their resources towards what brought progress and advancement for the nation and not towards unnecessary acts of violence.

He made the remark, when the Church held the opening ceremony of its 59th Annual General Conference in Accra, on the theme, “God Our Guide Forever” as taken from Psalm 48:14.

“During times as these, most political parties will try to engage the youth in their activities during times like these because of their energy and strength. But I want the youth to be mindful that they have a future to preserve, and pursue, therefore, they should not allow themselves to be used by anyone for evil or crime,” he added.

Apostle Otoo also called on politicians to be circumspect in their utterances during this period of elections, bearing in mind that being careless with words could cause division, and confusion.

“I appeal to them to approach the election with Ghana at the back of their minds. It is necessary that they do all within their power to protect the peace and stability that we are enjoying as a nation. They must be ready to accept any result that comes out of the election since it is not about life and death,” he advised.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International, who graced the event as the Guest Speaker, condemned what he described as the “wolf spirit” in the church.

He explained that such spirits always led some members of the congregation to pull down a church, while it worked towards progressing with their actions and inactions.

For a Church to achieve its vision, he said it was pertinent to identify and chase away the spirit of wolves with the word of God.

Bishop Agyinasare advised congregants to show respect to their leaders and desist from the spirit of competitiveness.

“Anything with more than one head is a beast and any church with more than one head is a monster. So all congregants should humble themselves under their leaders no matter how experienced or older they are than them,” he added.

Bishop Agyinasare advised religious leaders to adopt the spirit of visitation, by paying regular visits to members of their congregation, as it was one of the ways to win souls for God.

Apostle Richard Amegbor Boafo, the former General Overseer of the Church, speaking on the theme, said people went through difficult moments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with unfortunate happenings like losing loves ones, jobs, and disorganisations among others.

The theme, he said, was therefore chosen to reinstall faith in the children of God, that with God, they could be guided and redirected to re-pull their lives back.

He advised the new leaders of the Church and the congregation to seek the guidance of God in all their activities to offer them successful finishing.

“When God is in something, that thing becomes impregnable and man cannot fight it. As Christians, we must all make God our guide in everything we do,” he added.