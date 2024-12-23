The Macallan Celebrates 200 Years with Limited-Edition Release and Focus on African Market

The Macallan, the esteemed Speyside distillery, is concluding its bicentennial celebrations with the launch of A Night on Earth in Jerez de la Frontera, a limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky inspired by Spain’s festive end-of-year celebrations.

This special release, the third instalment in The Macallan’s A Night on Earth series, pays tribute to Jerez de la Frontera, the birthplace of the distillery’s renowned sherry-seasoned oak casks.

Matured in a blend of European and American sherry-seasoned oak casks, this expression offers a rich and sweet profile, with notes of pastry, grapes, and anise. Steven Bremner, Whisky Maker at The Macallan, expressed pride in crafting a whisky that reflects the traditions of Jerez: “Jerez plays a crucial role in The Macallan’s past, present, and future. As a whisky maker, telling part of that story through a whisky has been wonderfully rewarding.”

The packaging, designed by María Melero, a Jerez native, evokes the celebratory spirit of the region. The outer design showcases a crimson sky above sherry wine vineyards, while the inner packaging features traditional ‘azulejos’ tiles depicting festive symbols.

As the distillery marks 200 years of heritage, it is also turning its attention to the burgeoning luxury spirits market in Africa, particularly Ghana. A KPMG report projects the African luxury market will grow 10% annually over the next five years, driven by an increasing affluent population and a growing appreciation for premium products.

Miguel Ángel Soto, Head of Commercial MEAI at Edrington, highlighted Africa’s significance to The Macallan’s strategy. “Africa is fundamental for us. Many of the world’s wealthiest consumers are here, and their knowledge of single-malt whisky is evolving. We want to capitalise on the opportunity that young, affluent consumers present, alongside experienced whisky connoisseurs in key markets like Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.”

Locally, The Macallan is enhancing its presence in Ghana through collaborations, targeted marketing campaigns, and a broad product range. Kumar Thakur, Managing Director of Raju Ghana, the local distributor, noted, “There’s been a surge in luxury whisky consumption. Consumers here appreciate brands like The Macallan due to their understanding of the distillation process.”

Looking to the future, Nana Ama Akyeabea Sakyi-Obuobi, Regional Assistant Brand Manager at Edrington MEAI, expressed enthusiasm for Africa’s potential: “As we celebrate The Macallan’s 200-year legacy, we’re excited about the future of luxury spirits in Africa. Our commitment to excellence and sustainability resonates with the continent’s discerning consumers. We’re not just sharing our heritage; we’re creating new experiences for Africa’s luxury whisky enthusiasts.”

A Night on Earth in Jerez de la Frontera is now available at select outlets, offering whisky lovers and collectors a chance to experience The Macallan’s legacy and the festive spirit of Jerez.