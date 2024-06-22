The Macallan Partners with Emeli Sandé for 200th Anniversary Celebration

Renowned single malt Scotch whisky brand, The Macallan, has teamed up with Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé to mark its 200th anniversary.

The campaign, titled “Roots,” honors the heritage of the Speyside distillery while looking towards its future.

Sandé, who grew up near The Macallan Estate in Aberdeenshire, has composed a new song, “Roots,” for the campaign. The track will feature in a music film directed by Jérémie Rozan and starring Scottish actor David Tennant.

The film, described as a “journey through time,” showcases the past, present, and future of The Macallan. Tennant plays dual roles, highlighting the brand’s enduring character across generations.

“At The Macallan, our roots run deep,” said Jaume Ferras, Creative Director for The Macallan. “We have distilled since 1824 at Easter Elchies where our Distillery still thrives today. ‘Roots’ is The Macallan’s story of progression – it is about time and patience as we continuously travel from past to present and project forward to the future. This is the ultimate way for us to artistically express our legacy across the globe.”

Sandé expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I loved that when working with The Macallan, they allowed us to go on our own creative journey. That freedom made us bring my best to the table. I grew up in Aberdeenshire, which is about an hour away from The Macallan Estate. This area of Scotland is my home, it will always be where I come back to and where I feel rooted. ‘Roots’ means legacy. You have your roots and they spread so far around the surrounding ground. You have your trunk and that’s your journey through life – the branches can go here, there, but at the end of the day, everything is coming from the same point.”

The Macallan’s bicentennial celebration reflects a wider trend in the luxury market, where heritage brands are increasingly connecting with contemporary audiences through cultural partnerships.