The Magic Of The UTS World Youth Festival 5th Edition

A month has passed since the UTS World Youth Festival came to a magnificent close and the United Through Sports team are still on cloud nine. We want to share with you the spectacular journey and events that made this youth festival truly magical. Let us take you back to a wonderful week of inclusion, friendship, sport, and education. UTS is proud to be a bridge that connects so many dedicated organisations and people who hold inclusion at the heart. Because one thing that is more clear than ever: everybody wants and deserves to be included.

Refugee youth from Right to Play enjoyed the World Youth Festival

After three years of virtual events, it was great to see all our United Through Sports Youth Ambassadors finally come together in the Kingdom of Thailand and develop their friendships, support, and advocacy for inclusion. We witnessed fantastic bonding sport sessions held at the Mongkon Academy, where our UTS ambassadors, athletes from Special Olympics Thailand and the refugee youth from Right to Play unite and enjoy sports together. For the refugee youth, it was their first time outside of the camp and everyone ensured they had a warm welcome and felt a part of the UTS family.

Acts of inclusion happened on and off stage, where our hearts were filled with pride. We welcomed Chanchai Kemkaew, a youth leader from the Special Olympics to speak at our events on the value of inclusion, his words left an imprint on our hearts. During the Opening Ceremony, a young student with autism wanted to join the flag parade and the UTS Ambassadors embraced her and welcomed her so that she could join and stand proudly holding the flag for Thailand during the parade. When the ceremony ended, she expressed her gratitude and joy at feeling a part of such a special moment.

We were grateful to have the para-dancers, Khun Pakin, a saxophone player who is blind perform with such emotion during the opening ceremony of Tolerance Day. We welcomed and danced with Khun Suea the famous influencer and Thai dancer who has Down Syndrome and entertained us all during the closing ceremony.

A fantastic moment was when Stefan Dogaru, the only para teqball player in Romania and our UTS ambassador began teaching sepak takraw players from Thailand how to play teqball. The universal language of sport was strongly present throughout the festival.

On an international level, we saw a united and inclusive approach with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and the Special Olympics come together to support the World Youth Festival. This is the only event in the world where this collaboration occurs. On the sports field the Thai Sport Federations organised games and practices that gave a place and space to include everybody. We saw Thai National Badminton Players give technique training to a female Badminton team from the Special Olympics, encouraging them to try and to have fun. We enjoyed watching para-fencing, blind chess, futsol, muaythai, 3×3 basketball, sepak takraw and wheelchair basketball. Everyone did their best to show kindness, tolerance, and support to one another.

Looking back at the inspiring workshops, we learnt so many valuable lessons via Mission 89, Angel City Sports, and the IOC Young Leaders. Sessions held by the Yunus Sports Hub and UNESCO brought students from Srinakharinwirot University together with UTS ambassadors with active sports, brainstorming sessions and building great realistic concepts towards a more inclusive society.

Inclusion can happen through small acts of kindness or large unified acts of consideration and action. Wherever it happens, it needs to happen. Therefore, we are gearing up for our next celebration of inclusion for 2023.The mission never ends, and we invite you to continue doing what you can to encourage and live an inclusive lifestyle. If there is one thing that we understand and can reaffirm during the UTS World Youth Festival, it is that everyone needs and must be included for the world to thrive and there is a place for everyone if we work together.