The Magnetic Power Of Money

Source: Gbeklui Confidence

What is money?

Money is a system of value that facilitates the exchange of goods and

services in the economy.

You are what you profess, Proverbs 23 verse 7 (KJV)

Money attracts like-minded people.

When you think about money, money will attract you.

How frequently do you talk or mention money in your conversations?

In your professional training and career development how many times is money mentioned?

The fact that you are educated does not make you a financially literate person.

Most successful people in the world are the less educated people.

Hardworking people do not necessarily become wealthy (if not, construction site labourers should have

received higher pay than bank managers), but smart people, especially those who offer services and solutions to problems, do.

Please, take a step to read these books:

1. Rich Dad Poor Dad

2. The richest man in Babylon

3. Retire Young Retire Rich

The author, Gbeklui Confidence, is a member of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT). Contact: 0243122862