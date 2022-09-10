The Magnificent Lusail Stadium For 2022 World Cup Opens

Hosts of 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, Qatar has opened the last of the eight stadiums constructed for the event.

The magnificent and iconic Lusail Stadium located 20 kilometers north of central Doha, would be the venue where the winner of the competition would be decided.

In addition, the stadium would host nine other matches, obviously the highest in the competition.

The 80,000 seating capacity stadium would be venue to host the finals of the global competition, that remains the biggest in the sporting history of the world.

Built to lie in harmony with its surroundings, the Lusail Stadium would secure its place in football and architectural history, with immense exquisite and splendour.

The Lusail Stadium, which completes the list of eight stadiums for the world cup reflects the hand-crafted bowls found across the Arab and Islamic world during the rise of civilization while interplays of light mirror fanar lanterns of the region.

What makes the Lusail Stadium unique is that it gives fans an accurate viewing experience, with no form of any obstruction.

“No matter where you sit at the stadium, you are assured of clear view of the actions on the pitch. The seats have been made in a manner that would guarantee each fan the opportunity to have a perfect viewing experience,” Mr Tamim El Abed Project Manager of the Lusail Stadium.

Just like all other stadiums earmarked for the competition, there is a future plan for the Lusail Stadium.

According to the hosts, the Lusail Stadium would be transformed into a community of schools, shops, cafes, sporting facilities and health facilities.

This is in line with Qatar’s dedication to sustainable development and one of the major selling points for the competition, the Qatar legacy.