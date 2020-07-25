The Takoradi Circuit in the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has dedicated the Amanful Chapel in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) with a call on Christians to obey the instructions of God.

Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, who made the call, said being a Christian is the willingness to do whatever God wanted and to live your life under God’s guidance.

“God wants to change our life so that we become more like Jesus Christ and for that to happen, we need to accept his instructions and rebukes,” he said.

However, he said, “there are some people who hold a false idea that the only thing that really count for God are big, important actions and decisions but that is the devil’s own lie, for with God little things count as well, hence every one of us can do the little he can to advance the cause of God’s Kingdom.”

Dr Boafo commended Mr Justice Amoh for the chapel despite the economic and social challenges confronting the nation, individuals and corporate bodies as a result of the novel coronavirus.

He said the company defied all odds to put up the Amanful Chapel, where people could go, pray and seek the face of the Lord during these challenging times.

The Chapel which was solely constructed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Justmoh Construction Limited, Mr Justice Amoh has a seating capacity of 236, Minister’s Vestry, Upper Room for conferences, Sunday school hall, a fully furnished sanctuary, unique and modern sound systems, screen projectors and a ultra-modern toilet facility.

Mr Justice Amoh said Justmoh Construction Limited’s policy was to choose a particular church within the Metropolis each year to worship and offer its thanksgiving to the Lord.

He said the desire to build a church was conceived on the eve of the company’s 27th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service in fulfillment of his aspiration to thank the Lord for the growth of the Company.

He urged the leadership and members of the Church to keep the place sacred so that the Lord would restore, bless, provide jobs, bless members’ finances and heal all that are or may be sick when they offer prayers in the Church.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, appealed to Christians to pray for the growth of businesses to enable them employ the youth to help build the country’s economy.

