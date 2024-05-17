The Mitch brothers vie for “Social Media Influencer of the Year” at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024

As the anticipation builds for the Ghana Entertainment Awards 2024, the stage is set for a spectacular celebration of talent and innovation. Since its inception in 2017, this prestigious event has served as a beacon for the industry’s brightest stars, showcasing their unique contributions to the world of entertainment.

On July 6th, the Ghanaian entertainment world will converge in a dazzling display of excellence, as the visionaries who have redefined the landscape of Ghanaian entertainment are honoured. Ghana Entertainment Awards promises to be an unforgettable evening, highlighting the creativity and passion that define our cultural landscape.

At the forefront of this year’s awards are Padmond Annor, known as Nana Mitch and Padmond Annor Jr, known as Schardo Mitch – collectively known as the Mitch brothers. Their nomination underscores their steadfast commitment to pioneering innovation, persistently challenging norms and reshaping the digital media landscape. In a statement reflecting their enthusiasm for the nomination, the dynamic duo shared, “Being nominated for this prestigious award is a thrilling validation of our work. We’re genuinely grateful to our incredible fans and followers for their unwavering support and love. This recognition fuels our passion to keep pushing boundaries and creating content that showcases our vision and resonates with our audience.”

Not ones to rest on their laurels, the Mitch brothers continue to innovate. Earlier this year, in February, they unveiled “Relief by MB,” a new line of ceramic scented candles. This release marks yet another venture, promising to be a portal to “the ultimate form of relaxation.:

The Mitch brothers have long been revered for their prowess in personalizing Africa’s Snapchat experience, crafting captivating content, and mastering the art of directing. Their influence knows no bounds.

Congratulations pour in for Ghana’s favourite twins on their latest achievement, with fans and industry peers applauding their dedication and vision. As the Mitch brothers set their sights on new horizons, their journey is one of inspiration and innovation.

To cast your vote and support the Mitch brothers in their quest for “Social Media Influencer of the Year: at the Ghana Entertainment Awards 2024, please visit: https://ghentawards.com/vote/