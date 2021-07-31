The Moroccan Embassy commemorates National Day

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ghana celebrated yesterday Friday 30th July the 22nd anniversary of His Majesty King Mohammed VI accession to the Throne of the North African Kingdom.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, the Ambassador, Her Excellency Mrs. Imane Ouaadil, reflected on the last 22 years under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty during which Morocco experienced a wave of reforms which set the country in a dynamic development path.

She said that the modernization of infrastructure, the launch of several sectoral strategies and the vast renewable energy program all contributed to strengthen the economy, support growth and prepare the future of the Kingdom.

The diplomat underlined that this year ‘s celebration coincides with the recent presentation before His Majesty of the new development model for a more prosperous Morocco.

A model that, she emphasized, reflects the singularity of the Kingdom’s institutional democratic model whereby the Monarchy is the centerpiece of the State, the symbol of the Nation’s unity, the guarantor of the balance of power and the bearer of the long-term strategic vision.

She further explained that the new development model consists of targeted development objectives, that would elevate the Kingdom up to the top third of the various global rankings by 2035.

“These objectives include doubling the GDP per capita by 2035, ensuring that more than 90% of pupils master elementary skills and competencies by the end of primary school, increasing the number of doctors per inhabitant to reach WHO standards, bringing the informal employment rate down to 20%, boosting the participation rate of women from 22% in 2019 up to 45%, and achieving a more than 80% satisfaction rate among citizens with respect to the administration and public services”, she said.

Touching on Morocco Ghana relations, the Moroccan head of Mission hailed the tremendous efforts extended by the Ghanaian authorities to curb the pandemic and alleviate its economic burden on the Ghanaians.

She highlighted the need for Ghana and Morocco to strengthen their cooperation in all fields and especially in the health sector.

“The challenges raised by the Covid-19 crisis and the risks of future health crises make it now urgent to strengthen our regional cooperation in developing our nations and Africa ‘s health systems’ capacity for surveillance, prevention and resilience to meet our needs”, she said.

Due to the Covid situation, the celebration was organized in the open air, in presence a few members of the Moroccan community and some Moroccan scholarship alumni and lasted less than 2 hours. All covid protocols were duly observed.

Source: Kwabena Adu Koranteng