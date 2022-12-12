The Morocco Africa Supports

The Atlas Lions of Morocco will be flying the African flag once again in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the only African National team standing. All the five African National teams came to the ongoing FIFA World Cup as underdogs however the Moroccan National team has become the dark horse of the global competition. All the African National teams representing the continent in the competition received massive support from all African nations.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco has been praised across Africa for giving Africa a good representation at the ongoing FIFA World Cup Competition. The Moroccan National team stands the chance of becoming the greatest African team in World Cup history and this is something the entire African continent are praying and wishing for Morocco.

Indeed, there is more to this massive African support and goodwill than the outstanding performance of the Moroccan National team at the World Cup which is flying high the flag of Africa. African’s commitment to and interest in Morocco are by no means a coincidence; nor are they the result of transient considerations. They reflect a sense of loyalty to a shared history and illustrate our firm belief that ours is a common destiny.

The Kingdom of Morocco has always been at the forefront of the Africa liberation advocacy. Morocco has been very proactive in addressing African challenges since 1960s. Morocco’s King Mohammed V played decisive roles in the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU). Since its independence, the Kingdom has been a breeding ground for the development of the Pan-African collective consciousness. In addition to Morocco having hosted the first conference dedicated to African unity, the founding father of Morocco, King Mohammed V played major role in favor of many African liberation movements who found Morocco the appropriate conditions to lead their fight in favor for freedom and emancipation.

Likewise, the Casablanca Conference, which was held at the kind initiative of Morocco’s King Mohammed V, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and King Mohammed V, were the first to defend the idea of African unity. Hence laying the foundations for common African action and allowing a harmonization of visions and coordination of efforts to assure the African people the conditions for a dignified life, free from fear and oppression. The participants in this historic meeting harbored the ambition of a new era that of an emancipated Africa, free and resolutely turned towards the future.

Even before Morocco reclaimed its natural place within its African family, its relations with Africa countries and its involvement in matters of the continent’s interest never ceased. Morocco has longstanding and excellent relations with a number of its neighboring African countries. Morocco’s engagement in Africa focuses on security cooperation, economic development, strengthening cultural ties, and capacity building. The Kingdom’s commitment entails the exchange of experiences and expertise in sectors that are of importance to the socio-economic development of the African societies. Security assistance forms an essential component of Morocco’s pivot to African countries. Morocco’s reconnection with its continent Africa is not limited only to business contracts and official visits; many of Morocco’s economic initiatives over the last few years have been launched with an important social dimension in mind. Over the last 20 years in particular, Morocco has adopted several initiatives to show solidarity with its African sister countries.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco will now face Portugal in the quarter-final stage on sathurday,10th December,2022.

Peter Panyin Anaman

President, Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA)